Live-Action One Piece Series Begins Production on Season 2

Season 2 introduces Baroque Works members

Netflix streamed a new video on Monday to report that the second live-action season of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga has begun production.

The streamer previously announced season 2 is introducing new cast members.

The newly announced cast includes:

The live-action series debuted exclusively onlast August. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The second season will add Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda will serve as executive producer.

Deadline reports that filming will begin in June with an expected 2025 release date.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.