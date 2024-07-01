×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Live-Action One Piece Series Begins Production on Season 2

posted on by Anita Tai
Season 2 introduces Baroque Works members

Netflix streamed a new video on Monday to report that the second live-action season of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga has begun production.

The streamer previously announced season 2 is introducing new cast members.

The newly announced cast includes:

netflix-one-piece
©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix
The live-action series debuted exclusively on Netflix last August. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The second season will add Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens. Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda will serve as executive producer.

Deadline reports that filming will begin in June with an expected 2025 release date.

Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.

Source: Netflix's YouTube channel

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives