News
Live-Action One Piece Series Begins Production on Season 2
posted on by Anita Tai
Netflix streamed a new video on Monday to report that the second live-action season of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga has begun production.
The streamer previously announced season 2 is introducing new cast members.
The newly announced cast includes:
- Callum Kerr as Smoker
- Julia Rehwald as Tashigi
- Rob Colletti as Wapol
- Ty Keogh as Dalton
- David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3
- Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine
- Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5
- Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9
- Clive Russell as Crocus
- Werner Coetser as Dorry
- Brendan Murray as Brogy
The second season will add Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens. Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda will serve as executive producer.
Deadline reports that filming will begin in June with an expected 2025 release date.
Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.