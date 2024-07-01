Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Anime Reveals TV Series Format, 2025 Debut

Light novel series' anime adaptation first announced in October 2023

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Riku Nanano and illustrator cura 's Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter ( Kōjo Denka no Kateikyōshi ) light novel series revealed on Monday its anime adaptation's television series format, and 2025 debut.

After failing the final exam for his dream job at the royal court, promising young sorcerer Allen wants nothing more than to retreat to a simple life in the countryside. Unfortunately for him, he can't even afford the train fare! His only solution is to get a job, but his one lead is anything but modest—Duke Howard, one of the kingdom's most powerful nobles, needs a private tutor for his daughter Tina. Despite her academic brilliance, Tina is incapable of casting even a single spell. To make matters worse, entrance exams for the prestigious Royal Academy are fast approaching, and magical aptitude is mandatory! Can Allen use his unique brand of spellcasting to help Tina overcome her magical impairment, a mystery that not even the kingdom's finest sorcerers have been able to solve? And does her father, the duke, even want him to?

is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Nanano originally began serializing the story on the Kakuyomu website in October 2017. The latest update was on January 6. Kadokawa began releasing the novels in print in December 2018, and will release the 17th volume on July 20. Tamura Mutō began serializing a manga adaptation on Shōnen Ace Plus in September 2019. Kadokawa released the fourth manga volume on February 26.

