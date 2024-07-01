Sachi Narashima's Cosmetic Playlover Boys-Love Manga Gets Live-Action TV Series on August 5

A website opened on Monday to reveal the live-action series adaptation of Sachi Narashima 's Cosmetic Playlover manga, which will premiere on Fuji TV on August 5 at 26:55 JST (effectively, August 6 at 2:55 a.m. JST). The staff also revealed the series' main visual.

The series will star Sou Okuno as Natsume Mamiya (right in visual above), and Yūdai Toyoda as Touma Sahashi (left in visual above).

Takehiro Shindo is directing the series, Hiroko Kanasugi is writing the script, and Kōji Endō is composing the music.

Image via Amazon © Sachi Nakashima, Libre Publishing

Beauty consultant Natsume Mamiya is forced to work as a pair with Touma Sahashi, his junior. On top of everything, Touma — who has no respect for his work or for Natsume — has usurped his throne as the top seller! One day, Touma finds out Natsume is gay and uses this to his advantage in a power-play, coercing Natsume to become his friend with benefits! Enjoy the behind-the-scenes of the hottest cosmetics counter ever, and prepare to swoon! The extra story and bonus chapter feature even more sensual kissing... and a secret, steamy hookup scene!

Animate International licensed the manga, and releases the manga digitally. The manga's story:

Narashima launched the manga in Libre Publishing 's Magazine Be-Boy in 2017. Libre Publishing published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2018, and the eighth volume on February 8.

The manga won in the BL category of NTT Solmare 's Digital Comic Award in 2021.

