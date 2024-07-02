Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast Game's Trailer Reveals October 25 Launch for Switch in West

Red Art Games to release Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition

Red Art Games announced on Tuesday that it will release Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast , the game based on Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series, in the West physically and digitally for Nintendo Switch on October 25. The company streamed a trailer:

The game will get a standard edition, as well as Deluxe Edition and a Collector's Edition. The two special editions are available on Red Art Games' store. The Deluxe Edition includes a sleeve with alternate cover art, a sticker sheet, and the soundtrack CD. The Collector's Edition includes a steelcase, doube-sided acrylic stand, double-sided poster, and sticker sheet.

Image courtesy of Red Art Games ©Kumo Kagyu・SB Creative Corp./Goblin Slayer2 Project. ©Bushiroad All Rights Reserved.

The game launched in Japan on February 29 for Switch and PC via

The game's cast and original characters include:

Other game cast and characters from the original series include:

The game was first announced during the "GA Fes 2023" in January.

