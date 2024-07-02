Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Magia Exedra Game Reveals Promo Film, Character Videos, Steam Version

Steam, Android pre-registration starts on Tuesday

The first livestream program for the Puella Magi Madoka Magica : Magia Exedra smartphone game revealed on Tuesday the game's promotional film animated by Shaft and the character promotional videos for Madoka Kaname and Iroha Tamaki. The game's staff also revealed that the game will be available for PC via Steam , and opened its pre-registration for Steam and Android.

Promotional Film

Madoka Kaname Character PV

Iroha Tamaki Character PV

The livestream also announced the Magia Day 2024 event, which will be held on August 25, at the Yūrakuchō Asahi Hall in Tokyo.

The game is slated for release this year.

Pokelabo ( Assault Lily: Last Bullet, SINoALICE ) and f4samurai ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion Lost Stories, Ange Vierge -Re:Link-) are developing the game. Pokelabo will also administer the game, and Aniplex is planning and distributing.

The Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada in June 2019 and ended service in September 2020.

The Japanese version will end service on the PC version on July 1 at 3:00 p.m. JST and for iOS and Android on July 31 at 3:00 p.m. JST.

The game's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. The third and final season debuted in April 2022.