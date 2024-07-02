Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Game's Trailer Reveals October 3 Release

Game launches on October 4 for PC via

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for the Sword Art Online : Fractured Daydream game, and it reveals the October 3 release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as the October 4 release for PC via Steam . The video previews the story:

The game is getting a Deluxe Edition that includes DLC characters and a costume set, as well as a Premium Edition that additionally includes another costume, digital art book, digital soundtrack, and early access three days before the release.

There was a closed beta test on March 11-17.

The game features co-op raids for up to 20 players.

The Sword Art Online : Last Recollection game launched in the West for PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2023. The game launched in Japan on October 5. It features playable original characters for the game, drawn from previous Sword Art Online games.

