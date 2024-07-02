×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream Game's Trailer Reveals October 3 Release

posted on by Alex Mateo
Game launches on October 4 for PC via Steam

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for the Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream game, and it reveals the October 3 release for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as the October 4 release for PC via Steam. The video previews the story:

The game is getting a Deluxe Edition that includes DLC characters and a costume set, as well as a Premium Edition that additionally includes another costume, digital art book, digital soundtrack, and early access three days before the release.

There was a closed beta test on March 11-17.

The game features co-op raids for up to 20 players.

The Sword Art Online: Last Recollection game launched in the West for PS5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October 2023. The game launched in Japan on October 5. It features playable original characters for the game, drawn from previous Sword Art Online games.

Source: Sword Art Online: Fractured Daydream game's X/Twitter account


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives