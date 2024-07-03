Ohayō! Unko-sensei Comedy Manga Based on Textbook Character Gets TV Anime

Publisher Bunkyōsha revealed on Thursday that Yūsaku Furuya and Teruaki Mizuno 's Ohayō! Unko-sensei (Good Morning Mr. Poop!), the comedy manga based on Bunkyōsha's Unko Kanji Drill (Poop Kanji Drill) educational textbook series, is inspiring a television anime.

Image via Mantan Web © Bunkyōsha

The manga focuses on the character Unko-sensei, who appears in the textbooks. The textbooks are written to help children memorize kanji as they progress through grade levels.

Bunkyōsha published the manga's first volume in December 2021, and the fifth and latest volume shipped on Thursday.

Source: Mantan Web