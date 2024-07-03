The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2 Reveals October 6 Premiere

New visual also unveiled

The official X/Twitter account for the anime adaptations of Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins manga revealed a new visual and the October 6 premiere date for the second season of the television anime of Suzuki's The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse ( Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi ) sequel manga on Thursday.

Image via The Seven Deadly Sins anime X/Twitter account © 鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会

The second season will air on TBS and 27 other channels.

© 鈴木央・講談社／「七つの大罪 黙示録の四騎士」製作委員会

The first season premiered in Japan on a newly created anime programming slot onand its 27 affiliates in October 2023, and is currently ongoing. The anime will run for half a year without breaks.started streaming the anime on January 31.

The anime's second cours (quarter of a year) started on January 7. JO1 performed the new opening theme song "Your Key" for the second cours , and Zakinosuke. performed the ending theme song "Mikansei" (Unfinished).

Maki Odaira ( Pokémon Journeys: The Series ) is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film , and Shigeru Murakoshi ( I'm Quitting Heroing , Zombie Land Saga ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Youichi Takada (key animator for Lupin the Third: Part 5 , Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is the character designer, and Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto are composing the main theme. Yamamoto is also composing the music. UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS is in charge of production and planning.

Suzuki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga simultaneously in English digitally, and as physical copies. The company describes the first volume:

Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder—who shares a shocking connection with him—tears away everything he's ever known. With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by—but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?

The manga recently ended its first part.