Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers Anime's Teaser Trailer Confirms Cast, 2025 Debut

The Guilty Gear Strive special event at Anime Expo debuted an English-subtitled teaser trailer for the Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers television anime on Thursday. The teaser confirms the anime's main voice cast and the 2025 premiere.

The cast members are:

The teaser's description gives this story introduction:

After the decline of the once robust fields of science and technology, a new energy source known as magic fuels the modern era. Humanity creates forbidden biological weapons: Gears. Those Gears eventually stand against humanity in a rebellion. Although they manage to overcome in the struggle for survival known as the Crusades, humanity's losses are so great that even after several decades pass, their emotional wounds remain unable to fully heal. Sin Kiske, the child of a human and a Gear, heads to his father Ky and mother Dizzy's wedding ceremony. Their wedding breaks the ultimate taboo: a union between a human and a Gear. Even with the world at peace, it took many years for such a ceremony to come to fruition. Despite the complex array of emotions surrounding it, the wedding ceremony is met with blessings. When suddenly, a mysterious girl appears… The fated child inheriting Gear blood–and the mysterious girl who despises Gears. Their meeting would shake the world.

Image via Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers website © ASW/Project GUILTY GEAR STRIVE DR

Shigeru Morikawa (also known as Yuu Kou ), who directed Gekijōban Argonavis: Ryūsei no Obligato , and worked as storyboarder on SANZIGEN 's D4DJ First Mix , D4DJ All Mix , and D_Cide Traumerei the Animation series, is directing the anime at SANZIGEN . Norimitsu Kaihō ( School-Live! , Astra Lost in Space , Akudama Drive ) is writing and supervising the series scripts, and Seiji Mizushima is credited as associate producer.

Sanizgen previously animated the below video for the first anniversary of the Guilty Gear Strive game in August 2022.

The original Guilty Gear fighting game debuted on PlayStation on May 14, 1998. The series is known for its fast-paced style, complex mechanics, flexible combo and canceling system, anime-influenced aesthetic, and heavy metal soundtrack. Guilty Gear Strive is the latest game in the series, and released in June 2021. The game's "Season 3" of DLC characters launched last August.