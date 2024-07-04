I'm a Behemoth Anime Reveals More Cast, Main Staff, 2025 Debut in Teaser Video

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Nozomi Ginyoku 's I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet ( S Rank Monster no “Behemoth” dakedo, Neko to Machigawarete Elf Musume no Pet Toshite Kurashitemasu ) light novel series revealed the anime's key visual, teaser promotional video, additional cast, main staff, and 2025 premiere, on Thursday. The below video features English subtitles that can be toggled on.

The newly announced cast are:

Tomori Kusunoki as Vulcan

Hitomi Ueda as Stella

Tetsuo Hirakawa ( Shine on! Bakumatsu Bad Boys , Grimoire of Zero ) is directing the anime at Zero-G and Saber Works, Kanichi Katō ( The Eminence in Shadow , Those Snow White Notes ) is in charge of series scripts, and Tomoyuki Abe ( Higurashi no Naku Koro ni Kira , animation director for The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague ) is designing the characters.

The anime will star Tasuku Hatanaka as Tama, Riho Sugiyama as Tama in cat form, and Hinaki Yano as Aria.

Yen Press is releasing both the light novel series and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

After dying in a fight against the forces of evil, a knight found himself reincarnated as one of the most powerful monsters in the world: a behemoth! Problem is, he has to grow up before he can really strut his stuff, and a baby behemoth looks an awful lot like…a housecat?! And when an elf adventurer decides to take him in, she may need his help as much as he needs hers!

Ginyoku launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in August 2017, and the story ended its fifth part in August 2021. Micro Magazine published two compiled volumes in print in 2018. Yen Press published the two volumes in English.

Tarō Shinonome launched the manga in March 2018 with Yanomitsuki credited alongside Shinonome as the original character designer. The manga moved from Young Animal Arashi to Young Animal when Young Animal Arashi ended publication in 2018. Hakusensha published the manga's 11th volume on March 29. Yen Press published the ninth volume in English on May 21.

