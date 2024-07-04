Mangamo to Add Too Rotten for Romance, Fevered Nights, More Manga

Also: How Me and My Max Empathy Level Magical Beast Pals Built a Fantasy World Kingdom

Mangamo revealed during its panel at Anime Expo on Thursday that it will release three new manga on its service "soon." Amazia publishes all three manga in Japanese on its Manga Bang service.

Image via Amazon © Koharu Yukimura, Monika Niko, Amazia

Too Rotten For Romance

Renai Futekigosha

Title:Authors: Koharu Yukimura (author), Monika Niko (artist)Summary: Uta is a nurse by day, diligently carrying out her duties, but there's more to her than meets the eye. In her secret life, she's an aspiring writer penning) novels. During her time as a nursing student, she observed the close bond between Iwasaki and Takeuchi, two talented surgery residents. Inspired by their friendship, Uta began weaving stories with them as her models. However, everything takes an unexpected turn when Iwasaki and Takeuchi discover Uta's work. Suddenly, she finds herself on the receiving end of disapproving glances from her colleagues, feeling completely cornered.....

Image via Amazon © Kenta Hayashi, Amazia

How Me and My Max Empathy Level Magical Beast Pals Built a Fantasy World Kingdom

Kyōkan Status MAX na Ore to Majū no Isekai Sō Kuni

Title:Authors: Kenta HayashiSummary: Ikuo Fukami, a 12th grade who can sense people's emotions in colors, is summoned to a different world one day, surrounded by light. In this new world, he witnesses a scene where the woman who summoned him and her party are being attacked by a highly dangerous magical beast called a Riot Wolf. Although he has neither combat skills nor any battle-related abilities, Fukami possesses a unique power called "empathy," the only ability in the world that allows him to connect with magical beasts and communicate with them. Initially considered a disappointment, Fukami's true potential is soon revealed. Tired of the modern world, the high school student embarks on a journey to fight for the magical creatures and monsters in this new world, aiming for world peace. Thus begins an isekai tale of nation-building and adventure!

Image via Amazon © Nana Ōsawa, Shiki Kamiya, Amazia

Fevered Nights

Yoimachi no Binetsu

Title:Authors: Nana Ōsawa (author), Shiki Kamiya (artist)Summary: Takase Tsubaki, a 29-year-old saleswoman based in Sapporo. She's cautious when it comes to love and still holds onto her virginity. Tsubaki finds herself developing feelings for her co-worker, Azuma Ryuhei. While Azuma has a reputation as a playboy, they manage to maintain their friendship. In a moment of impatience, Tsubaki unintentionally invites Azuma to a hotel, hoping for a deeper connection. However, things don't go as expected, and Azuma doesn't embrace her as she had hoped.

Source: Email correspondence