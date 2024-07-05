Aksys Releases 7'scarlet, Mistonia no Kibou, Utakata no Uchronia Games on Switch

7'scarlet debuts in spring 2025, Mistonia no Kibou , Utakata no Uchronia in 2025

© Idea Factory / Toybox, Inc.

7'scarlet

Otomate

Mistonia no Kibou -The Lost Delight-

Utakata no Uchronia

Aksys Games announced during itspanel on Friday that it will release'svisual novel on the Switch in spring 2025. It also announced that it will release'sand LicoBiTs'games in 2025.

Aksys Games describes 7'scarlet :

Take on the role of a young woman journeying to the remote town of Okune-zato to locate her missing brother. Shaped like a crescent moon, Okune-zato is shrouded in dark myths and legends. As the protagonist and her childhood friend get to know the cast of eccentric characters at the Fuurinkan Hotel, they are drawn into the mysterious events taking place in the town. Encounter heart-racing twists and turns as you dig deeper into the story.

Idea Factory and its Otomate brand released 7'scarlet for the PlayStation Vita in July 2016. Aksys Games released the PS Vita version in May 2018, and for PC in March 2019. Idea Factory and Otomate will release the game for Switch in Japan on July 11.

© Idea Factory

Otomate

Mistonia no Kibou -The Lost Delight-

A tale filled with love and fixation, woven together by those who carry the blood of the fairies. The story takes place in Grand Alvion, a kingdom thriving under the rule of the fairy queen, in an era where light and shadow coexist. On the outskirts of the capital city stands a noble residence belonging to a prestigious family, where a newly-hired maid is about to set foot onto the property: our heroine, Applause. Having lost everything eight years prior, she swore to take revenge on those responsible. Under a false identity, she begins her search for the truth as she works at the mansion belonging to a potential target for her vengeance. What secrets will she unearth upon her chance encounters with the distinguished noblemen who protect the kingdom? What path will she choose? And so begins the revenge tragedy of a girl bound by a hapless fate.

will releasefor the Switch in Japan on July 18. The English title is still pending. Aksys Games describes the game:

©Broccoli ©TIS Creation

Utakata no Uchronia

Welcome to the renowned and prosperous utopia, the flying city of Itehari. Our protagonist is Hinagiku, a noble lady from a distinguished family who longs for the world beyond the floating city. One day, Hinagiku, having just turned 18 years old, encounters an amnesiac man named Yashiro. Their fortuitous meeting becomes the catalyst that drags her into a series of events involving the secrets and various truths hidden beneath the surface of this beautiful utopia.

and TIS Creation's LicoBiTs brand releasedfor the Switch in Japan on April 11. The English title is still pending. Aksys Games describes the game:

Aksys Games also announced that it will release the following games physically (the games were previously released digitally):

Lancarse's Ed-0: Zombie Uprising on PlayStation 5 on October 10 (previously released digitally on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in July 2023)

on 5 on October 10 (previously released digitally on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via in July 2023) Hit-Point's Raging Bytes on Switch and PS5 on December 12 (previously released digitally on PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam in June 2023)

on Switch and PS5 on December 12 (previously released digitally on PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC via in June 2023) SmileBoom's Zero to Dance Hero on Switch in November (previously released digitally on Switch on June 14)

Aksys Games also confirmed that DLC bundles for Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU will be available shortly after the game launches on Switch on September 5.



Source: Email correspondence