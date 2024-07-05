Alterna Vvelt -Blue Exorcist Another Story- Smartphone Game Confirms English Release

Game launches for iOS, Android this summer

A stage presentation at the Anime Expo event on Friday confirmed that the Alterna Vvelt - Blue Exorcist Another Story- ( Alterna Welt: Ao no Exorcist Gaiden ) game for the Blue Exorcist franchise will get an English release. The game will release for iOS and Android this summer (the Japanese version also lists a Windows release). Pre-registration is now available.

Here's your first look at the premiere trailer for the game, Alterna Vvelt -Blue Exorcist Another Story-, based on the hit series Blue Exorcist. Check out our website for regular updates and information!



More Info➡️ https://t.co/zvcDJWPRF9#AlternaVvelt pic.twitter.com/JnIPYejZFc — Alterna Vvelt -Blue Exorcist Another Story- (@BlueEx_game) July 4, 2024

Image via Alterna Vvelt -Blue Exorcist Another Story- game's X/Twitter ©Alterna Vvelt -Blue Exorcist Another Story- ©Kazue Katō/SHUEISHA, Blue Exorcist Committee

The game is listed as a 3D action RPG. Aniplex of America describes the story:

The protagonist is an ordinary exorcist stationed at the Japanese branch of the Knights of the True Cross. They are assigned to the newly founded Special Investigations Unit and meet their partner, Adori Kureha. They will meet the other quirky members of the SIU and investigate the Hyakusai Pagoda Fire and demons of the Koreiga appearing in the city...

The game will feature returning characters from the franchise, but also new characters, including:

Original manga creator Kazue Katō supervised the draft design for the characters.

ESPIRIT previously revealed a Ao no Exorcist : Damned Chord smartphone game in 2018, but canceled the game in November 2020. Esprit instead stated in 2020 that it has started a new project that promises a Blue Exorcist smartphone MMORPG. Aniplex is listed for planning and distribution of the game.

Katō launched the Blue Exorcist manga in Jump SQ. in 2009. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021, and resumed in May 2022. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2011, and the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OAV also premiered in 2011. The Blue Exorcist movie then premiered in Japan in December 2012. The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga television anime premiered in 2017 and aired for 12 episodes.

The Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga anime premiered on January 6 and ended in its 12th episode. The show will have a sequel in October titled Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga . The Blue Exorcist : The Blue Night Saga anime will then debut in January 2025.

The franchise also includes several novels and a series of stage plays.