Gundam Breaker 4 Game's Trailer Unveils Pac-Man Collaboration

Bandai Namco Entertainment America streamed a new gameplay trailer for the Gundam Breaker 4 game during its panel at Anime Expo on Friday, and it reveals that the game will have a collaboration with the Pac-Man franchise . There will be a maze arena based on Pac-Man with themed enemies, along with decals of the arcade character:

There will be an Open Network Test for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 between July 18-20. Players participating in the test will be able to use their unique Gunpla creations as their avatars in the multiplayer lobby.

The game launches for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam worldwide on August 29.

The game is getting a Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes early unlocks to parts from 15 "hero" mobile suits spanning different Gundam series, five story mission packs, the Gundam Breaker 4 hero mobile suit, and the Gunbarrel Strike Gundam ( GUNDAM BREAKER Ver.). There will also be a Digital Ultimate Edition, which includes everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition and a Diorama Pack. Finally, the game is getting a Collector's Edition that includes a physical model kit of the Gunbarrel Strike Gundam , a 45-song digital soundtrack, and a steelbook. There will be physical versions of the game for PS5 and Switch.

The Gundam Breaker game series allows players to take various real-life Gundam model kits and use parts from the kits to create their personalized mobile suit. Players can then take their custom mobile suit and fight other players or play cooperative scenarios.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the first game for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in October 2013, followed by Gundam Breaker 2 for PS3 and PS Vita in December 2014. The Gundam Breaker 3 game shipped for the PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in March 2016, and the game received an English release in Southeast Asia in April 2016.

The New Gundam Breaker game launched worldwide in June 2018 for the PS4 and later for PC.

The Gundam Breaker Mobile game launched for iOS and Android devices in July 2019. The game ended service in June 2023.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's panel at Anime Expo (Alex Mateo)





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.