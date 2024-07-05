The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II Game Gets English Release in Early 2025

ANN's coverage of Anime Expo 2024 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

NIS America announced on Friday at Anime Expo it will release the The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II ( The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- ) game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and GOG in English in early 2025. The game will release with audio in English and Japanese and text in English.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak ( The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki ) game released in English on Friday for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam . NIS America is also streaming a launch trailer for the game.

Players who played the game's demo from early June can transfer their data to the full version that launched on Friday.

NIS America describes The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II :

No longer threatened by the mafia organization Almata, the people of Calvard have returned to their peaceful lives. But one day, a shocking series of murders involving a mysterious crimson beast sets the wheels of fate in motion once again. Various factions spring into action – both those who abide by the law to uncover the truth and those looking to capitalize on any new developments wherever possible, no matter how sinister. With chaos once again looming on the horizon, the spriggan Van Arkride receives an unexpected visitor, prompting his own investigation. Who is behind the murders, and what is their goal? The sands of time bring old and new faces together for this thrilling second installment in the Trails through Daybreak saga.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan in September 2022. The game will release for the Nintendo Switch in Japan under the title The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II for Nintendo Switch on July 25.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak debuted for PS4 in September 2021. The game later received ports on PS5 and PC via Steam , and released for Nintendo Switch on February 15.