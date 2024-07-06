Crunchyroll to Stream Dr. Stone: Science Future Anime

© 米スタジオ・Boichi／集英社・Dr.STONE製作委員会

The first cours of Dr. Stone: New World , the third Dr. Stone anime season, premiered in Japan in April 2023, and ended with its 11th episode. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The anime began running on Toonami in June 2023.

The anime's second cours premiered in Japan in October 2023, and Crunchyroll screened its U.S. premiere at last year's New York Comic Con event. The 22nd and final episode of Dr. Stone: New World , aired in December 2023.

The first television anime debuted in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and Funimation streamed a dub of the season. The anime premiered on Toonami in August 2019.

Dr. Stone: Stone Wars , the anime's second season, premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series worldwide except in Asia, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime debuted on Toonami in May 2021.

The one-hour Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special aired in July 2022.

Boichi ( Sun-Ken Rock ) and Riichirou Inagaki (author of Eyeshield 21 ) launched the 26-volume manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2017, and ended the series in March 2022. Viz Media published the manga digitally and in print. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.