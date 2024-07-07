Rusty Rabbit Game Reveals Gameplay Videos, English Dub Voice for Main Character

English voice of Kazuma Kiryu from Like a Dragon Yong Yea plays Stamp

unveiled during itspanel on Sunday a new gameplay trailer for it and' newside-scrolling game . Producer, script writer who is credited for the original concept) , and main character Stamp's(Kazuma Kiryu in) were in attendance at the panel. The staff revealed that Yong Yea, who voices the new dubbed voice of Kazuma Kiryu in theseries, will voice Stamp in English. The English voiceovers will launch two weeks after the game's initial launch. ANN will post videos as they go up.

The game is a single-player 2.5D side-srolling action game featuring robots. During the panel, the staff also unveiled gameplay video of the first boss battle against Rust Giraffe. Bosses have weak spots that players can take advantage of with various skills and abilities. There is a level-up system with skill points. The game will feature voiceovers in Japanese and English. Supported languages include English, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, French, Spanish, and German.

The staff shared additional details about the game's story, which follows Stamp, a middle-aged rabbit who loves tinkering with junk. After humanity left this planet for thousands of years following an apocalytpic ice age, rabbits have become the species who believe they were chosen by God to rule the world. In their world, the rabbits have a religion based on the Peter Rabbit books as their scripture. The rabbits go into dungeons of the taboo world to dig up old archeological items and treasure. Stamp lives on Smokestack Mountain, where he goes on adventures to hunt treasure, along with his allies the BBs (who do not remember what their initials actually stand for). Stamp's hobby of junk digging connects him to the D-TAM terminal, which leads him to unexpected adventures. He is also searching for his missing daughter, whom he has lost contact with after a falling-out. Stamp is stubborn, impatient, foul-mothed, and considered a heretic of the rabbits' religion.

Urobuchi added that he was working on a mock-up of a game in Unity as a possible future plan. He was moved by a certian moment in the Stellar Blade game, and he hopes that he can make something like that. He did not confirm whether what he was working on was actually similar to Stellar Blade or not.

The game will launch on September 24 on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam . PS5 players who pre-order will have early access to the game on September 21.

The cast also includes:

The game's official website describes the game's story:

Stamp, a rabbit living on the planet humanity abandoned spends his days collecting junk and tinkering with machines. In a stroke of bad luck, Stamp crashes down into the lower levels. There he finds D-TAM, a terminal for storing information. Using the D-TAM scattered throughout, he finds info related to his missing daughter and a hidden truth about the world they live in. Thus his journey begins.

Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica ) is credited for the game's conceptual development and screenplay.