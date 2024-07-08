Takuma Morishige Resumes Serialization on My Neighbor Seki Manga (Updated)

Manga inspired anime in 2014

Image via Amazon Japan © Takuma Morishige, Kadokawa

The August issue of Media Factory 's Comic Flapper magazine revealed on Friday that Takuma Morishige 's My Neighbor Seki ( Tonari no Seki-kun ) manga will resume serialization starting in the September issue on August 5.

Morishige began My Neighbor Seki in Comic Flapper in October 2010, and 10th compiled book volume shipped in Japan in March 2017. Vertical Comics / Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in North America. The manga was nominated in the 5th Manga Taisho Awards in 2012.

Morishige published a new chapter for the series in April 2018.

Morishige launched the Tonari no Seki-kun Junior (My Neighbor Seki Junior) manga in Monthly Comic Flapper in July 2020, and ended it in May 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's third volume in June 2023.

The original manga revolves around a girl named Yokoi who sits next to a boy only known as “Seki-kun.” During class, Seki-kun continues to not pay attention and instead creates amazingly thorough little distractions, such as a detailed golf course with the course's hole being a dent in his desk, or an entire dramatic war being played out by paper shogi pieces.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation in 2014, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video. The manga also inspired a live-action show.

Morishige launched the Voiradi: Boku no Suki na Personality ( Voice Radio: My Beloved Personality ) manga in Comic Flapper in June 2017 and ended it in October 2018.

Update: Clarified wording that manga is resuming serialization.

Source: Comic Flapper August issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.