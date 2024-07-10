Makoto Takatsu's Migratory Birds & Snail Manga Gets TV Anime, Returns from Hiatus

Manga about two people sleeping, traveling in car launched in 2019

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Makoto Takatsu's Wataridori to Katatsumuri ( Migratory birds & Snail ) manga, revealed that it will get a television anime adaptation, and also announced the manga's return from its four-year hiatus, on Wednesday.

Image via Wataridori to Katatsumuri manga's X/Twitter account © Makoto Takatsu, Wani Books

Takatsu also drew an illustration to celebrate the manga's return and anime adaptation:

Image via Makoto Takatsu's X/Twitter account © Makoto Takatsu

The manga tells the story of Unpei Mochizuki, a young man in his second year working at a machine parts distributor. After causing trouble to a customer because of a mistake he made, Unpei suddenly thought about going somewhere far away, where no one knows him. He stops his car on the side of the road, where he meets Tsugumi Nagisa, a picture book writer who travels in her car with her dog. Together, they start a free-spirited journey, going around Japan, traveling and sleeping in the car.

Takatsu launched the manga on Wani Books ' web manga magazine NewsCrunch in October 2019. Wani Books published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2020, and the third volume in September 2021. The manga went on hiatus since the release of the third volume.