Seven Seas Licenses No Spicy Romance Allowed!, The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night, 3 More Manga, 1 Light Novel

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Masakazu Ooi and Inomaru's ISEKAI AFFAIR: 10 Years After Defeating the Demon King, the Hero Cheats on His Wife With a Warrior Woman Who Lost Her Husband, Ruku Amato and Kuroe Oki's No Spicy Romance Allowed!, non food's Wet Dream Aquarium, Kei Hozumi and Bcoca's The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night, and Chise Ogawa's Blood Night Market manga. It has also licensed Crane and Hachi Uehara's The Obsessed Mage and His Beloved Statue Bride: She Cannot Resist His Seductive Voice light novel, as well as three danmei/Boys' Love novel series by Fei Tian Ye Xiang: Legend of Exorcism, Dinghai Fusheng Records, and Riverbay Road Mens' Dormitory.Title: ISEKAI AFFAIR: 10 Years After Defeating the Demon King, the Hero Cheats on His Wife With a Warrior Woman Who Lost Her Husband
Creator(s): Masakazu Ooi, Inomaru
Release date: January 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Getting hit by a truck and sent to another world to face off against the Demon King was the best thing that ever happened to Yuuta. He attained unmatched powers, saved the world, and even married the princess. But now that the adventure's over, he finds himself in a boring, sexless marriage with no battles left to fight. The only excitement he can find comes from sneaking out for intimate nights with his former party member. Can the powers he once used to save the realm keep him from getting busted by his royal family?
Title: No Spicy Romance Allowed!
Creator(s): Ruku Amato, Kuroe Oki
Release date: December 2024 (BL imprint)
Summary:
Makoto is as average and ordinary as an omega gets. He's nothing like Rio, the model du jour he's been assigned to manage. Rio is charismatic, popular, drop-dead gorgeous, and most importantly, an alpha—everything Makoto can't stand! Makoto is determined to keep their relationship strictly business, even though Rio seems fixated on winning over his prickly new manager with sweet talk and claims of love at first sight. But when a sudden heat has Makoto riled up on his talent's bed...how long can he keep saying “no comment” to destiny?! For Mature Readers.
Title: Wet Dream Aquarium
Creator(s): non food
Release date: December 2024 (BL imprint)
Summary:
“I, Yuri Hiroto, have apparently turned into a pervert. I've been having dirty dreams lately—about getting groped by sea creatures! And even worse, these dreams include someone staring at me during my filthy fish time: the marine biology nerd from my class, Ogasawara-kun! The guy is so obsessed with undersea life that honestly, he kinda weirded me out at first. But now that I'm deep in the closet pretending to be “normal,” I think it's attractive that he can be true to himself without caring what people think. Of course, the moment I realized I like him, my dreams became even more obscene! Cut to our hang-out at the aquarium, and while I'm looking at fish with Ogasawara-kun, I actually get turned on?! Seriously, what is wrong with me?!”
Title: The Elf Sisters Can't Wait for the Night
Creator(s): Kei Hozumi, Bcoca
Release date: January 2025 (Ghost Ship volume 1)
Summary:
Playful prankster Hashibami Yoake was born with a natural talent for mischief. One night, he discovers that his naughty antics can awaken the “Queen's Blood” in one of four alluring elf sisters. To ensure all the girls have a fair shot, their guardian grants Yoake permission to prank them every night. What wild and sexy shenanigans will ensue? All of them!
Title: Blood Night Market
Creator(s): Chise Ogawa
Release date: January 2025 (volume 1)
Summary:
Step into the pulsating heart of Blood Night City, a metropolis teeming with vampires thirsty for blood and humans eager to sell. In this dark urban landscape, Sotetsu toils as an employee of the Blood Control Bureau, an organization determined to stamp out illegal vampire activities. But when he crosses paths with the enigmatic Mozu, a self-proclaimed vampire gourmand, Sotetsu's world is suddenly turned upside down. For the first time ever, a vampire craves his “undesirable blood,” but could there be more to Mozu's desires? As their destinies intertwine in a web of blood, prepare for a gripping tale of seduction, intrigue, and salvation unlike any other!
Title: The Obsessed Mage and His Beloved Statue Bride: She Cannot Resist His Seductive Voice
Creator(s): Crane, Hachi Uehara
Release date: December 2024
Summary:
Lara Bradley, a renowned mage, sets off to defeat a low-risk monster with her young apprentice Alistair, who never stops proposing to her. But instead of a minor threat, they encounter the world's most dangerous creature—a dragon! In a desperate bid to save Alistair, Lara faces the dragon alone and casts a spell that turns herself to stone.
Twenty years later, the petrification spell breaks, and Lara awakens in a world that has moved on—except for Alistair, who never forgot her. The boy she once knew has grown into a powerful, determined man who's eager to make up for lost time with his beloved master. As they reconnect, will sparks fly, or are they doomed to repeat past mistakes?
Source: Press releases