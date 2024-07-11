Arc System Works Announces New Double Dragon Revive Game for 2025

Arc System Works announced on Thursday that it will release the new Double Dragon Revive game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam ) next year.

Arc System Works previously ported the Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon games on modern systems last November, followed by the Double Dragon Collection of six games on Switch, slated for this September.

Arc System Works released Double Dragon IV , the latest main game in the Double Dragon franchise , in 2017. The Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons spinoff debuted last July.

