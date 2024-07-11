Look Back Anime Film Rises to #1, 3rd Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture Film Opens at #7

The anime film ofcreator's " one-shot manga rose from #2 to #1 in its second week at the Japanese box office. The film sold 129,900 tickets from Friday to Sunday to earn 221,734,700 yen (about US$1.37 million), and has sold a total of 360,000 tickets to earn a total of 608,993,220 yen (about US$3.77 million).

The film opened in theaters in Japan on June 28. It ranked at #2 in terms of ticket sales (but #1 in weekend earnings) in its opening weekend and sold 135,000 tickets earning 227 million (about US$1.40 million) in its first three days.

Yūmi Kawai and Mizuki Yoshida star in the film. Kawai plays Fujino, a fourth grader who draws four-panel comics in the school newspaper. Yoshida plays Kyomoto, Fujino's classmate who has been skipping school.

Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( Flip Flappers ) directed the anime, and was also in charge of the screenplay and character designs. Oshiyama's Studio Durian produced the film. Singer urara is performing the film's theme "Light song" by composer Haruka Nakamura .



Image via Anpanman movie Twitter account ©やなせたかし／フレーベル館・ＴＭＳ・ＮＴＶ ©やなせたかし／アンパンマン製作委員会 2024

(Baikinman and Lulun of the Picture Book), the 35th film in the, dropped from #1 to #2 in its second weekend. The film sold 78,300 tickets from Friday to Sunday, and has sold a total of 240,000 tickets. The film earned 101,539,640 yen (about US$630,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a total of 308,006,340 yen (about US$1.91 million).

The film opened in Japan on June 28 and ranked #1 in terms of ticket sales (but #2 in weekend earnings). The film sold 137,000 tickets and earned 170 million yen (about US$1.05 million) in its first three days, the highest opening weekend for an Anpanman film in the franchise 's history.

Actress Aya Ueto (live-action Azumi, Thermae Romae ) voices the film's central character Lulun, while comedian Takashi Okamura voices a rampaging elephant.

The film's story centers on Anpanman's nemesis Baikinman, but this time, he attempts to become a warrior of love and courage when he is sucked into a picture book. Inside the book is a large forest where fairies live. Baikinman meets the fairy Lulun, who asks him to defeat an elephant that is rampaging in the forest. Although Baikinman is reluctant, he tries his best to defeat the elephant. However, it is too strong for Baikinman, so he tells Lulun to call Anpanman to help protect the picture book world.



Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's Twitter account © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

The film rose from #7 to #6 in its 13th weekend at the Japanese box office. The film earned 69,612,810 yen (about US$431,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 15,300,781,540 yen (about US$94.7 million). The film has sold a total of 10.70 million tickets.

The film is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise , beating last year's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.



SUNRISE／PROJECT G-ROZE Character Design ©2006-2024 CLAMP・ST

Gode Geass: Z of the Recapture

Dakkan no Zetto

The third part of the four-part(originally titled, or anime project debuted at #7. The film earned 87,246,260 yen (about US$540,000) from Friday to Sunday.

The anime's first part premiered in Japan on May 10, the second part premiered on June 7, and the third part on July 5. The anime's fourth part will premiere on August 2. The anime also began streaming exclusively worldwide on Disney+ 's "Star" brand on June 21.

Yoshimitsu Ohashi ( Amnesia , Galaxy Angel , Sacred Seven ) is directing the new anime, and Noboru Kimura ( Princess Principal: Crown Handler , Problem children are coming from another world, aren't they? ) is writing the scripts. Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters along with Shuichi Shimamura based on the original character designs by CLAMP . Junichi Akutsu ( Code Geass ) is returning to design the Knightmare Frames. Kenji Kawai ( Ghost in the Shell ) is composing the music. Sunrise , Ichiro Okouchi , and Goro Taniguchi are still credited with the original story.

MIYAVI performs the anime's opening theme song "Running In My Head." Hikari Mitsushima performs the ending theme song "Roze (Prod. Teddyloid )."



Image via Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira's website © 2024 劇場版「ウマ娘 プリティーダービー 新時代の扉」製作委員会

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira

franchise

), a new anime film in the, entered back into the top 10 in its seventh weekend to rank at #10. The film earned 45,609,950 yen (US$282,000) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,291,393,030 yen (about US$7.99 million).

The film opened in Japan on May 24. It sold 226,600 tickets and earned 354 million yen (about US$2.25 million) in its first three days.

The film follows Jungle Pocket, who wishes to participate in the Triple Crown Classic race, which can only be run once in a lifetime. She faces rivals Agnes Tachyon and Manhattan Cafe.

Ken Yamamoto ( Pokémon: Hisuian Snow ) directed the anime at Cygames . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ) wrote the script. Tetsuya Kobari ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) was credited as scenario director and for series composition. Jun Yamazaki ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top ) was the character designer and chief animation director. TOHO is distributing the film.



HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, revealed on Monday that the film has earned 2 billion yen (about US$12.38 million) worldwide, including 1.12 billion yen (about US$6.93 million) in Japan. The film has sold 7.83 million tickets in Japan.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, comScore via KOFIC