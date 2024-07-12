Rent-A-Girlfriend Franchise Gets 1st Adventure Game

PS4, Switch game with original story releases this year

MAGES. announced on Friday that Reiji Miyajima 's Rent-A-Girlfriend ( Kanojo, Okarishimasu ) manga and anime are inspiring an adventure game that will release for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this year. The game is titled Kanojo, Okarishimasu : Suiheisen to Mizugi no Kanojo (Rent-A-Girlfriend: The Girl of the Horizon and a Swimsuit).

Pre-orders will start on August 5. MAGES. will also reveal more details about the game on that day. The game will feature a completely original story that takes place on an island in the summer, where the five heroines will experience a part-time job for one week.

The first anime season premiered on the Animeism programming block in July 2020 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide except in Asia. The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The anime's third third season premiered in July 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the season worldwide except in Asia. The new season had 12 episodes.

The anime will get a fourth season in 2025.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of a college student. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once, but was dumped after a month. "Ugh... Damn it. I never want to go through that again." Completely spiteful, Kazuya uses a certain method to date a girl. He goes to their meeting place and suddenly hears,"You're Kazuya-kun, right?" A beautiful girl brushing her long, black hair behind her ear was there, smiling at him. Her name was Mizuhara Chizuru. Something real is born after just a single rental! A reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement is about to begin!

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in July 2022.