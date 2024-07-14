English Dub for Shy Anime's Season 2 Streams on July 15

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © 実樹ぶきみ（秋田書店）／SHY製作委員会

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that the English dub for the second season of the anime adaptation of Bukimi Miki 's SHY manga will stream on July 15. Crunchyroll announced the English dub cast:

Helena Walstrom is the voice director and Samantha Herek is the producer. Matthew Greenbaum is in charge of adaptation. Gino Palencia is the mixer and Derric Benavides is the engineer.

The new season premiered on July 1 on TV Tokyo and other networks.

PassCode performs the anime's opening theme song "WILLSHINE," and Shino Shimoji and Nao Tōyama are performing the ending theme song "Soba ni Iru yo" (I am By Your Side).

The first season debuted in Japan in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streaming an English dub .

Masaomi Andō ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish , School-Live! ) directed the series at studio 8-Bit ( Blue Lock , Encouragement of Climb ). Kōsaku Taniguchi was the assistant director, Yasuhiro Nakanishi wrote and oversaw the series scripts, Yūichi Tanaka was the main character designer, and Hinako Tsubakiyama composed the music.

Yen Press is releasing the manga series in English, and it describes the story:

Earth was on the brink of a third World War when super-powered individuals came forth from each country around the globe, ending the conflict and ushering in a new era of relative peace. Among those heroes, Japan is represented by a timid young girl known as “Shy.” She may spend more time worrying about her own shortcomings than she does battling villains, but she'll show the world that despite it all she still has the heart of a hero!

Miki first published Shy in the Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine as a one-shot manga in January 2017, and then began serializing the manga in the same magazine in August 2019. The manga's 25th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 8.

