Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 1-7

Arthurian legend fans, prepare to find some fun references in this set of episodes. That's always true of Nakaba Suzuki's works; the man is nothing if not consistent with his fondness for Arthurian lore

― Arthurian legend fans, prepare to find some fun references in this set of episodes. That's always true of Nakaba Suzuki's works; the man is nothing if not consistent with his fondness for Arthurian ...