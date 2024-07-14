News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 1-7
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD stays at #1 in 2nd week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|Nintendo
|June 27
|33,828
|122,253
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|10,965
|7,826,755
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,112
|5,892,324
|4
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|6,155
|1,082,636
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,637
|3,559,645
|6
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|4,962
|198,104
|7
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,147
|5,536,767
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|4,124
|1,881,896
|9
|NSw
|Dragon Saikyō Ō Zukan Battle Colosseum
|Nippon Columbia
|July 4
|4,042
|4,042
|10
|PS5
|Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition
|FromSoftware
|June 21
|3,881
|34,886
|11
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|3,755
|998,617
|12
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,726
|4,325,781
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,556
|5,365,770
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|3,455
|2,305,986
|15
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,135
|3,594,863
|16
|NSw
|Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance
|Atlus
|June 14
|3,109
|45,454
|17
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,844
|1,464,336
|18
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,826
|1,343,868
|19
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|2,503
|1,124,261
|20
|NSw
|Tōsōchū: The Great Mission
|D3Publisher
|July 4
|2,420
|2,420
Source: Famitsu