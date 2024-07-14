×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, July 1-7

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD stays at #1 in 2nd week

Japan's Game Ranking: July 1-7

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Nintendo June 27 33,828 122,253
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 10,965 7,826,755
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,112 5,892,324
4 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 6,155 1,082,636
5 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,637 3,559,645
6 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 4,962 198,104
7 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,147 5,536,767
8 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 4,124 1,881,896
9 NSw Dragon Saikyō Ō Zukan Battle Colosseum Nippon Columbia July 4 4,042 4,042
10 PS5 Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Edition FromSoftware June 21 3,881 34,886
11 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 3,755 998,617
12 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,726 4,325,781
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,556 5,365,770
14 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 3,455 2,305,986
15 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,135 3,594,863
16 NSw Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengance Atlus June 14 3,109 45,454
17 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,844 1,464,336
18 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,826 1,343,868
19 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 2,503 1,124,261
20 NSw Tōsōchū: The Great Mission D3Publisher July 4 2,420 2,420

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 24-30
