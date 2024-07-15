Touken Ranbu Kai prequel starts 3-week screening run on August 16

The staff for Touken Ranbu Kai -Dо̄den Chikashi Haberau Monora- , the prequel to the Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji anime, posted its full trailer and a key visual on Monday.

Image via Comic Natalie ©2024 NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC/『刀剣乱舞 廻』製作委員会

Image via touken-kai.jp ©2024 NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC/『刀剣乱舞 廻』製作委員会

Touken Ranbu Kai -Dо̄den Chikashi Haberau Monora- will screen in theaters in Japan for three weeks only, starting on August 16. It will have the same cast and staff as the Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji anime. The original story will focus on Heshikiri Hasebe.

©2024 NITRO PLUS・EXNOA LLC/『刀剣乱舞 廻』製作委員会

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji

is the anime adaptation of thestage play. The eight-episode anime premiered on April 2 on, and other channels at 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST), and it ended on May 21.

Touken Ranbu Kai: Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji stars:

Kazuya Ichikawa ( Bakugan , Monster Strike the Animation ) directed both anime at Domerica . The play's director and playwright Kenichi Suemitsu ( Welcome to the Ballroom , Delico's Nursery ) returned to oversee and write the series scripts. Mari Takada ( Bakugan , Monster Strike the Animation ) designed the characters, and Ryūnosuke Kasai ( 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life , Fluffy Paradise , Love After World Domination ) composed the music.

Touken Ranbu Kyoden Moyuru Honnōji is the first of 15 non-musical stage plays based on the Touken Ranbu Online game (thus far). The play follows Fudō Yukimitsu, the (anthropomorphized) sword that real-life legendary leader Oda Nobunaga received from his attendant Mori Ranmaru.

The Touken Ranbu "sword personification training game" takes famous swords from Japanese history and interprets them as bishōnen . Nitroplus designed the characters and scenario. The game launched in Japan in January 2015.

The franchise has inspired the Katsugeki: Touken Ranbu television anime series and an upcoming anime film, as well as the Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru spinoff's two anime series, an anime film trilogy, and a compilation anime film. The franchise has also inspired two live-action films, a series of stage musicals and a series of stage plays, as well as various manga.

Johren released the original Touken Ranbu browser game in English in April 2021, and released the smartphone version of the game in August 2021. Johren shut down the game's English and Chinese versions last August.

An anime of Sanrio 's Wanpaku! Touken Ranbu project was also announced in January. The Touken Ranbu: Tsuki no Tsurugi Enishi no Kiri no wa kabuki stage play had screenings in Japanese theaters starting on April 5.

Update: Full name for Touken Ranbu Kai -Dо̄den Chikashi Haberau Monora- corrected.

Source: Comic Natalie