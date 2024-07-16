News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 in U.S. Monthly Bookscan June List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
16 manga including Kaiju No. 8, Berserk, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Demon Slayer, SPY x FAMILY make list
Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for June.
This month's list featured 16 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 38
- #2 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 10
- #3 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #4 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 22
- #5 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 15
- #7 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #8 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 106
- #9 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 1
- #10 — Eiichiro Oda and Shō Hinata's One Piece: Ace's Story volume 2
- #11 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus volume 1
- #12 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #13 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0
- #14 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 2
- #17 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #19 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 3
- #20 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 2
The first volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #15.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)