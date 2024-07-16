Nintendo Switch Online Adds 3 Densetsu no Starfy Games

Game Boy Advance titles Densetsu no Starfy, Densetsu no Starfy 2, Densetsu no Starfy 3 were previously only available in Japan

announced on Friday that it has added the, andgames for itsSwitch Online subscribers in the west. The games were previously only available in Japan.

Densetsu no Starfy launched for the Game Boy Advance handheld console in September 2002. Nintendo describes the game:

No sleep 'til Pufftop! A sudden storm has caused Starfy, prince of the floating sky kingdom Pufftop, to plummet from his lofty home into the sea below. Luckily, he is rescued by an old lobster named Lobber who sets the adorable hero on a grand journey back to Pufftop. The way home is full of dangers, though, and Starfy will need to employ a variety of abilities – including Star Spin and Glide – and vehicles like the mighty Mole Tank, to overcome the challenges that await. The legend begins here!

Densetsu no Starfy 2 launched for Game Boy Advance in September 2003. Nintendo describes the game:

Help Starfy save his mother and bring peace back to Pufftop Kingdom in this action-packed sequel! Ogura – the villain of the first game – is back to seek vengeance against Starfy, and this time he has Mama Star in his sights. The revenge-driven ruffian ransacks Pufftop and steals away Starfy's mother in the ensuing kerfuffle, leaving Starfy no choice but to dive head-first into his next adventure. With his best friend Moe in tow and challenges aplenty to face, Starfy has his work cut out for him.

Densetsu no Starfy 3 launched for Game Boy Advance in August 2004. Nintendo describes the game:

Starfy's sister Starly joins him and Moe for their third adventure on Game Boy Advance! Discover the truth behind the mysterious villain that's been pulling Ogura's strings all this time and put a stop to their nefarious plans once and for all. Spin and float with the starry siblings and save the day across action-filled stages with the help of familiar friends, including … Wario?! You read that right: Wario crosses paths with Starfy and Starly to help them through the Undersea Ruins in Stage 8 (while hunting for treasure, of course), so be sure to check it out. Go, Starfy and Starly, go!

The Legendary Starfy franchise later went on to get two more games. Densetsu no Stafy 4 launched for Nintendo DS in April 2006. The latest game in the franchise launched in Japan under the name Densetsu no Stafy Taiketsu! Daīru Kaizokudan for Nintendo DS in July 2008. It debuted as The Legendary Starfy in North America in June 2009 and in Europe in October 2009.

