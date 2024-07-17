Rowing Club Anime Film 'Give It All' Reveals Trailer, Visual

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Give It All , the theatrical anime of Yoshiko Shikimura 's Ganbatte Ikimasshoi novel, unveiled a new full trailer and main visual for the film on Thursday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Sorairo no Mizushibuki" (Sky-Colored Water Splash) by idol group Boku ga Mitakatta Aozora .

Image via Gabatte Ikimasshoi anime's Twitter account ©がんばっていきまっしょい製作委員会

The film will debut on October 25.

The film's title roughly translates to "let's go and give it our best" but was used as a cheer (or rallying cry) at the high school alma mater in Ehime prefecture of the original author Yoshiko Shikimura . The phrase is used at the end of the above video while the characters are rowing.

Yūhei Sakuragi ( The Relative Worlds , Ingress) is directing the film, and is also penning the script alongside Keiichirō Ōchi ( Aikatsu! , The Quintessential Quintuplets ). Asako Nishida ( Love Live! School idol project , Land of the Lustrous ) is designing the characters. Studio Moe and REIRS are animating the film. The city of Matsuyama in Ehime prefecture is collaborating on the film. Shochiku will distribute the film.

The film stars (character name spellings are not confirmed):

The novel centers on the members of a boat club at a girls high school in Matsuyama City in Ehime prefecture.

The original novel won first prize at the "Bocchan Literary Prize" award in 1995. The novel inspired a live-action film in 1998, and a live-action series in 2005.