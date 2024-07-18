Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom VR Anime Nominated for Venice Int'l Film Festival

90-minute VR anime nominated in immersive category

The official website forand virtual reality (VR) production company'sfeature-length VR anime for Meta Quest revealed on Thursday that the Venice International Film Festival has nominated the anime in the immersive category. According to the website, this is the first time that theseries has been nominated in an international film festival. The festival lists that the anime is 90 minutes long.

The Venice International Film Festival will take place from August 28-September 7.

Kenichi Suzuki ( SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors , Gundam Evolve ) is directing the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi ( Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) is writing the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is designing the characters and Mika Akitaka ( Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory , Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon ) is in charge of mechanical design . Yoshiya Ikeda is composing the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) is the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks are producing the VR anime.

Other staff members include:

Shōko Nakagawa performs the film's theme song "Across the World."

Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC last November. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V .

The story is set in the Universal Century 0096.

Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom anime's website, Venice International Film Festival, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.