Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom VR Anime Nominated for Venice Int'l Film Festival
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Venice International Film Festival will take place from August 28-September 7.
Kenichi Suzuki (SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors, Gundam Evolve) is directing the anime, and Ryōji Sekinishi (Mobile Suit Gundam UC setting production) is writing the script. Tsukasa Kotobuki (Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) is designing the characters and Mika Akitaka (Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory, Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: The Afterglow of Zeon) is in charge of mechanical design. Yoshiya Ikeda is composing the music, and Sadayoshi Fujino (Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin) is the sound director. Atlas V and Bandai Namco Filmworks are producing the VR anime.
Other staff members include:
- Interactive Designer: Ferdinand Dervieux
- Technical Artist Director: Gaël Chaize
- CG Animation Director: Naoki Yamamoto
Shōko Nakagawa performs the film's theme song "Across the World."
Pierre Zandrowicz of Atlas V and Ken Iyadomi of Bandai Namco Filmworks first revealed the interactive, "immersive adventure" project at Anime NYC last November. Zandrowicz said regarding the project, "This is not a game, nor is it just a narrative experience—it's an immersive adventure that leverages the best of both worlds." This is the first time Sunrise is working with a French company, Atlas V.
The story is set in the Universal Century 0096.
Sources: Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom anime's website, Venice International Film Festival, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.