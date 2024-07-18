My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

© 藤孝剛志／アース・スター エンターテイメント／即死チート製作委員会

John Swasey is directing the dub .

HIDIVE will begin streaming the dub on Friday at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The anime premiered on January 4. HIDIVE streamed the anime, and it had its North American premiere at last year's Anime NYC event in November.

Masakazu Hishida ( Fairy Ranmaru , Ensemble Stars! , KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm ) directed the anime at animation studio Okuru to Noboru . Jou Aoba (a penname for Hishida) wrote and oversaw the series scripts. Sayuri Sakimoto ( Tenchi Muyo! Ryo Ohki OAV 5/2020 ) was the character designer. Music composers included Hanae Nakamura , Tatsuhiko Saiki , Kanade Sakuma , and Daisuke Kadowaki . Hilcrhyme performed the opening theme song "Killer Bars." Maika Sakuragi (voiced by Anna Suzuki ) of the virtual girl group Utahime Dream performed the ending theme song "Haze."

J-Novel Club offers the light novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Awaking to absolute chaos and carnage while on a school trip, Yogiri Takatou discovers that everyone in his class has been transported to another world! He had somehow managed to sleep through the entire ordeal himself, missing out on the Gift — powers bestowed upon the others by a mysterious Sage who appeared to transport them. Even worse, he and another classmate were ruthlessly abandoned by their friends, left as bait to distract a nearby dragon.

Although not terribly bothered by the thought of dying, he reluctantly decides to protect his lone companion. After all, a lowly Level 1000 monster doesn't stand a chance against his secret power to invoke Instant Death with a single thought! If he can stay awake long enough to bother using it, that is...

Fujitaka first released the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016 before Earth Star Entertainment began publishing it with illustrations by Chisato Naruse .

Hanamaru Nanto has been serializing a manga adaptation titled My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— on the Comic Earth Star service since 2018. J-Novel Club also offers the manga in English.

Source: HIDIVE





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.