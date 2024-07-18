Naoko Kodama's Usotsuki Hanayome to Dōsei Kekkon-ron Manga Ends

Manga launched in September 2023

Usotsuki Hanayome to Dōsei Kekkon-ron

Lying Brides and Same Sex Marriage Theory

The September issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) on Thursday.

The manga's story begins with Rei Shigisawa, a lesbian career woman who is fed up with catering to the whims of heterosexuals when same-sex marriage will likely not be legal in Japan in the near future. One night downtown, she reconnects with Sayo, a former colleague and crush who retired after getting married to become a housewife. When Sayo tells Rei that she is having trouble with her marriage and that she doesn't have anywhere to go tonight, Rei lets her stay over for the night.

Kodama launched the manga in Comic Yuri Hime in September 2023. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume on April 17.

Kodama launched the Days of Love at Seagull Villa ( Umineko-sō Days ) yuri manga in Comic Yuri Hime in January 2019. Ichijinsha published the manga's first compiled book volume in May 2019, and the third and final volume in September 2020. Seven Seas published the manga in English.

Kodama also drew the NTR: Netsuzou Trap manga, which inspired a television anime in 2017. The manga ended in December 2017. Seven Seas published all six volumes of the manga in English, as well as Kodama's one-volume I Married My Best Friend To Shut My Parents Up manga in June 2019.