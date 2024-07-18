×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 14-20

posted on by Alex Mateo
Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out anime; Captain Momo's Secret Base, Battle Royale: Enforcers manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$34.98 July 16
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out BDCite Crunchyroll US$59.98 July 16
Soul Eater - The Complete Series BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$59.98 July 16
Tomo-chan Is a Girl! BDPlease Crunchyroll US$54.98 July 16
Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Limited Edition BDPlease Crunchyroll US$89.98 July 16

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 July 16
Captain Momo's Secret Base GN 1Cite Dark Horse US$14.99 July 17
Dandadan GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$11.99 July 16
Dark Gathering GN 8Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 16
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 13Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 16
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 July 16
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 6Please Vertical US$12.95 July 16
Just Like Mona Lisa GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 July 16
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 16
Mysterious Disappearances GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 16
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 16
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 7 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 July 16
Penguin Highway GN (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$30.00 July 16
Persona 5 GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 16
Record of Ragnarok GN 11Please Viz Media US$14.99 July 16
Seraph of the End GN 30Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 16
Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 16
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 16
Snowball Earth GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 July 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 3Please Viz Media US$14.99 July 16
Throw Away the Suit Together GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 16
Undead Unluck GN 16Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 16
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 16
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 16
The Witches of Adamas GN 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 16
The World's Fastest Level Up GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 16

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives' Worth of XP and the Third Princess's Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 17
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 11Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 17
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 16
Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 16
The Beast Player GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 16
Captain Momo's Secret Base GN 1Please Dark Horse US$8.99 July 16
Dandadan GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 16
Dark Gathering GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 16
Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 17
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 16
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 July 16
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 16
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 16
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 6Please Vertical US$10.99 July 16
Infinite Dendrogram GN 12Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 17
The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 17
Just Like Mona Lisa GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 July 16
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 16
Kengan Ashura GN 14Please MangaONE US$8.99 July 15
Mysterious Disappearances GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 16
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 16
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 16
Our Fake Marriage GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 16
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 16
Penguin Highway GNPlease Yen Press US$12.99 July 16
Persona 5 GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 16
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 17
Record of Ragnarok GN 11Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 16
Seraph of the End GN 30Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 16
Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 16
Snowball Earth GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 16
Throw Away the Suit Together GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 16
Undead Unluck GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 16
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 16
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 16
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 17
The Witches of Adamas GN 8Please Seven Seas US$8.99 July 16
The World's Fastest Level Up GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 16

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 8Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 July 16
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 July 16

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 17
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 7Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 July 18
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 8AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 17
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 18
Ripping Someone Open Only Makes Them Bleed NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 July 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Sega US$59.99 July 19
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, PC gameCite CAPCOM US$49.99 July 19
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$29.99 July 18


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 30-July 6
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives