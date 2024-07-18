News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 14-20
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out anime; Captain Momo's Secret Base, Battle Royale: Enforcers manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$34.98
|July 16
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$59.98
|July 16
Soul Eater - The Complete Series BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$59.98
|July 16
Tomo-chan Is a Girl! BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$54.98
|July 16
Tomo-chan Is a Girl! Limited Edition BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$89.98
|July 16
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 16
Captain Momo's Secret Base GN 1
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|July 17
Dandadan GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 16
Dark Gathering GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 16
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 13
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 16
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 9
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|July 16
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 6
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|July 16
Just Like Mona Lisa GN 1
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|July 16
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 16
Mysterious Disappearances GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 16
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 16
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 7 (hardcover)
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|July 16
Penguin Highway GN (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$30.00
|July 16
Persona 5 GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 16
Record of Ragnarok GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 16
Seraph of the End GN 30
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 16
Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 16
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 16
Snowball Earth GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 16
Throw Away the Suit Together GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 16
Undead Unluck GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 16
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 16
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 16
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 16
The Witches of Adamas GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 16
The World's Fastest Level Up GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 16
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives' Worth of XP and the Third Princess's Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable! GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 17
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 17
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 16
Battle Royale: Enforcers GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 16
The Beast Player GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 16
Captain Momo's Secret Base GN 1
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|July 16
Dandadan GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 16
Dark Gathering GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 16
Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 17
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 13
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 16
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 9
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|July 16
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 21
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 16
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 16
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 6
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|July 16
Infinite Dendrogram GN 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 17
The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 17
Just Like Mona Lisa GN 1
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|July 16
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 16
Kengan Ashura GN 14
|MangaONE
|US$8.99
|July 15
Mysterious Disappearances GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 16
Ninja vs. Gokudo GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 16
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 16
Our Fake Marriage GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 16
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 16
Penguin Highway GN
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 16
Persona 5 GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 16
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 17
Record of Ragnarok GN 11
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 16
Seraph of the End GN 30
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 16
Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 16
Snowball Earth GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 16
Throw Away the Suit Together GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 16
Undead Unluck GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 16
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 16
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 16
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 16
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 17
The Witches of Adamas GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|July 16
The World's Fastest Level Up GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 16
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 8
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 16
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 9
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 16
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 17
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 18
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 17
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 18
Ripping Someone Open Only Makes Them Bleed Novel
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board! PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game
|Sega
|US$59.99
|July 19
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, PC game
|CAPCOM
|US$49.99
|July 19
Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Switch game
|Nintendo
|US$29.99
|July 18
