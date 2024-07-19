Live-Action Mitsuya-sensei no Keikakuteki na Ezuke Series Reveals Trailer, Theme Songs, More Cast

The official website for the live-action series of Ayaka Matsumoto 's Mitsuya-sensei no Keikakuteki na Ezuke (Mitsuya-sensei's Plan to Feed Me) boys-love manga began streaming two new trailers for the series on Friday. The first trailer below reveals and previews the series' opening theme song "Furito" by Masayoshi Yamazaki , while the second trailer below reveals and previews the ending theme song "Me o Mite feat. Chisa from Misekai" by Awaku, Moroku.

The site also revealed more cast members for the series, including:

Chiaki Kawamo as Yuriko Tōdō

Ui Mihara as Chika Aizawa

Maya Imamori as Yupi

Tomomi Maruyama as Kaori Noguchi

as Kaori Noguchi Shōhei Uno as Shige

as Shige Kōji Kominami as Fuyushima

Kyōko as Cameraman

Image via Comic Natalie © 「三ツ⽮先⽣の計画的な餌付け。」製作委員会・MBS

Masayoshi Yamazaki

The series will star singer-songwriter(left in image right,) as Ayumu Mitsuya, and(right,) as Tomoya Ishida.

The series will premiere on the MBS and TV Kanagawa channels on July 25, on TV Saitama on July 29, on Gunma TV on July 30, on Tochigi TV on July 31, and on Chiba TV on August 1. This is Yamazaki's first starring role in a live-action series on broadcast television in 26 years.

The "human gourmet love story" begins when Tomoya Ishida, a rookie editor at a woman's magazine who is still unsure of his job environment, is asked by a more experienced colleague to take charge of a regular food column written by an old man named Ayumu Mitsuya. Ishida decides to pay Mitsuya a visit, and upon meeting Mitsuya, sees him as a charming, witty gentleman with a cute side, and who can cook a delicious dish. Ishida's interactions with Mitsuya begins to make the younger editor more comfortable in his job, and he begins to see Mitsuya not just as a work partner, but as something else entirely.

Matsumoto serialized the manga in Bunkasha 's Manga Yomonga website from 2020 to 2022. Bunkasha published the manga's second and final compiled book volume on January 17.

Matsumoto's Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami ( Yatara Yarashii Fukami-kun ) manga is inspiring an anime under AnimeFesta 's toridori boys love brand. Coolmic distributes the manga in English. Online manga service Renta! also publishes the manga.

Sources: Mitsuya-sensei no Keikakuteki na Ezuke live-action series' website, Comic Natalie