Seedsow Lullaby Visual Novel Reveals Opening Video, Winter Release Date

The official website for Seedsow Lullaby ( Tanetsumi no Uta ), the newest game in Aniplex 's Aniplex.exe game brand, revealed the game's opening video and winter release date on Sunday. The video features the game's theme song "Yoru o Koeru" (Break Through the Night) by sola .

Image via Aniplex.exe Twitter account © Aniplex Inc.

The game will release on PC viawith Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese language support.

Kazuki from the dōjin (indie) story group Studio Hommage is in charge of planning and scenario writing for the game. popman3580 ( Jellyfish Can't Swim at Night ) and Maniani are handling the character designs. Moeki Harada ( Alchemy Stars , NIKKE ) is composing the music. Yow ( ATRI: My Dear Moments ) is directing the game. iMel Inc. is in charge of programming. sola is performing the opening theme song "Yoru o Koeru" (Cross the Night), while Rita is performing the titular ending theme song "Tanetsumi no Uta."

Aniplex.exe describes the game:

Misuzu lost her mother at a young age. On her sixteenth birthday, in the spring of 2023, she is visited by a lone girl. The girl turns out to be her mother, Yoko, also aged sixteen. Yoko explains that she has been chosen as a Maiden to conduct the Seedsow Ceremony in the dwelling place of the gods, the Eternal Realm, and has traveled from 1996 to invite Misuzu along on her journey. The Seedsow Ceremony is a funeral for the gods, and is necessary for a new generation of immortal deities to usher in a new age. Seedsow Maidens must travel the Eternal Realm and have the ancient god elders accept their deaths before True Winter comes and defiles the land. Accompanying her mother Yoko, Misuzu travels to the year 2050, where her own sixteen-year-old daughter, Tsumugi, joins them as they make for the Eternal Realm. With the addition of Hiruko, who claims to be Misuzu's younger brother and acts as the group's guide, the foursome journey through lush landscapes made no less resplendent by True Winter's looming approach. The young group has been brought together as though by a miracle, but what awaits them at the end of their journey?

Aniplex launched the Aniplex.exe "novel game" brand in December 2019. The brand has released the first two works, ATRI: My Dear Moments and Adabana Itan ( Adabana Odd Tales ), in English as well as in Japanese in June 2020. Aniplex.exe then released the Hirahira Hihiru game in June 2023.

