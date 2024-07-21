'The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs the World's Greatest Clan' Anime Reveals More Cast

Gree Entertainment revealed more cast members for the television anime of Jaki 's The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan ( Saikyō no Shienshoku "Wajutsushi" dearu Ore wa Sekai Saikyō Clan o Shitagaeru ) novel series in a new trailer (subtitled in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, and Japanese) on Sunday.

Takehito Koyasu plays Finocchio Barzini, the "mad clown" who serves as one of the assistant leaders in the capital who control the Luciano clan from the shadows. He is also the head of the Barzini clan.

Shunsuke Sakuya plays Brandon Stollen, the grandfather and mentor of the protagonist Noel. He was once feared as the capital's famous seeker, the Overdeath (Immortal Devil).

Yū Wakui plays young Noel.

The anime will air in October.

Noel, a young boy with a legendary hero known as the Overdeath as his grandpa. Admiring his grandpa, Noel aspires to become the strongest seeker, but his inherent support class, "Talker" is considered the weakest. Despite his efforts to become a skilled seeker like his grandpa, Noel couldn't bridge the gap in talent. However, with his unparalleled resourcefulness, he discovers the path to become the strongest. Gathering allies, Noel forms the greatest clan, aiming to become its master. With cunning strategies, he bewilders his enemies and leads his comrades towards greater heights. The most notorious “Talker” carves the path to supremacy, sparing no means to achieve it.

Jaki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, and the Overlap Bunko imprint has published four volumes so far. Yamorichan has been adapting the story as a manga on the Comic Gardo website, and the manga's ninth volume shipped on April 25. Seven Seas licensed both the novel series and the manga series.