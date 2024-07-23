2nd Bocchi the Rock! Compilation Films Streams Trailer, Reveals Bonus Manga Special Gift

The staff for the Bocchi the Rock! anime compilation films started streaming a new trailer video for the second film titled Bocchi the Rock! Re:Re: , which will premiere in Japan on August 9. The video previews the song "Seiza ni Naretara" (If I could Become a Constellation) performed by the Kessoku band.

The second film will have a first come, first served special gift bonus manga for moviegoers, drawn by Aki Hamaji titled Bocchi the Rock! Epigraph 2 , that will be distributed on the film's opening day.

Bocchi the Rock! Re:

, the first of the two compilation films, opened in Japan on June 7. The film sold 140,000 tickets and earned 218,470,888 yen (about US$1.38 million) in its first three days.

The first film's opening sequence features newly created animation set to Kessoku Band's new song "Tsukinami ni Kagayaki" (Sparkle as Usual). Ai Higuchi wrote the lyrics, -otoha- composed the song, and Ritsuo Mitsui arranged the song.

The anime adapts Aki Hamaji 's four-panel manga Bocchi the Rock! , which follows Hitori "Bocchi-chan" ("Loner") Gotō, a lonely high school girl whose heart lies in her guitar. She does nothing every day except strum her guitar by herself at home. However, she happens one day to meet Nijika Ijichi, who is looking for a guitarist for her group named "Kessoku Band."

Keiichirō Saitō ( ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept. Regards ) directed the television anime at CloverWorks . Erika Yoshida ( Lupin III: Part IV ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Kerorira (animation director for Wonder Egg Priority ) designed the characters.

