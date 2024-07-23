SHOSHIMIN: How to become Ordinary Anime Delays Episode 4 by 1 Week

Episode to air on August 3

The official website for, the television anime of'smystery novel series, announced on Sunday that the anime is delaying its fourth episode by one week. The episode will air on August 3 instead of on July 27 as previously scheduled.

The anime premiered on the NUMAnimation programming block on the TV Asahi channel and 23 of its affiliates, as well as on BS Asahi , on July 6. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Mamoru Kanbe ( Elfen Lied , The Promised Neverland , You and Me. ) is directing the anime at studio Lapin Track . Toshiya Ono ( The Promised Neverland , Shadows House , 86 ) is overseeing the series scripts, Atsushi Saitō ( Black Fox , Love Live! Superstar!! ) is designing the characters, and Takahiro Obata ( Cinderella Nine , The Promised Neverland ) is composing the music.

The story centers on Jōgorō Kobato, who wishes to live a quiet and ordinary life after a painful experience. He and Yuki Osanai form a "mutually beneficial relationship" as Yuki also wants the same thing. They start high school as classmates with a plan to spend their peaceful days as ordinary people, but unfortunately they keep getting wrapped up in mysteries and disasters as they happen one after another.

Eve performs the opening theme song "Sweet Memory." ammo performs the ending theme song "Itokenai."

The anime adapts the Shunki Gentei Ichigo Tart Jiken (The Case of the Springtime Limited-Edition Strawberry Tart) and Kaki Gentei Tropical Parfait Jiken (The Case of the Summertime Limited-Edition Tropical Parfait) novels in Yonezawa's ( Kotenbu series, Black Dungeon Castle ) series. Tokyo Sogensha published Shunki Gentei Ichigo Tart Jiken in December 2004 and published Kaki Gentei Tropical Parfait Jiken in April 2006. The novel series also includes the two Shuki Gentei Kuri Kinton Jiken (The Case of the Autumn-time Limited-Edition Candied Chestnuts and Sweet Potatoes) books and the Paris Macaron no Nazo (The Mystery of the Paris Macaron) book, as well as other non-compiled stories. The latest novel, Tōki Gentei Bonbon Chocolat Jiken (The Case of the Wintertime Limited-Edition Chocolate Bonbons), released on April 30.

The novel series has had several manga adaptations, including Anko Manjūya 's Shunki Gentei Ichigo Tart Jiken , which ran in 2008-2009 and has two volumes. Omiomi drew a two-volume adaptation of Kaki Gentei Tropical Parfait Jiken in 2010-2011.