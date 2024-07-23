Wistoria: Wand and Sword Anime Delays Episode 4 by 1 Week

Special with recap, interview, event footage to air on Sunday instead

Wistoria: Wand and Sword

The official website for the television anime ofand's) manga announced on Sunday that the anime's fourth episode will not air on the following Sunday, July 28. The episode has been delayed by one week to August 4.

The anime will instead air a special narrated by comedians Nobuko and Kaneko Kyonchi from the comedy trio Party-chan on July 28. The special will feature a digest of the story thus far, interviews with composer Yuki Hayashi , and footage of the main cast's appearance at the advance screening of the anime's first episode.

The anime premiered on TBS and 27 affiliated channels on July 28. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. Crunchyroll also debuted an English dub on July 21.

Tatsuya Yoshihara (action director for Chainsaw Man ) is directing the anime at Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures . Sayaka Ono ( CROSS ANGE Rondo of Angel and Dragon ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Raita Sunaga , Yoshirou Harada , and Ryou Akizuki are in charge of monster design. Hiroto Morishita is the sound director at Jinnan Studio . Yuki Hayashi ( My Hero Academia ) is composing the music at Lantis .

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and released the seventh volume on March 12. The company describes the story:

A new, magical dungeon-adventure fantasy series from the author of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?! To fulfill the promise he made to his childhood friend, Will Serfort enters Regarden Magic Academy with the goal of making it to the top of the magical world. There's just one problem—he doesn't know how to use magic! Will the seemingly ordinary sword in his hand be the key to unlock his true potential?

Ōmori ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) and Aoi launched the manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in December 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on June 7. The manga's "Terminalia Arc" and first part ended in May 2023 and got an epilogue chapter that June.

