The Apothecary Diaries Manga Artist Nekokurage Handed Suspended Sentence for Tax Evasion

The Fukuoka District Court handed(real name Erika Ikeda), the artist for one of the manga adaptations oflight novels, a suspended sentence of 10 months in prison and a fine of 11 million yen (about US$70,600) for the crime of tax evasion on Wednesday. However, since the prison sentence is suspended for three years, ifremains on good behavior for three years, they will not serve time in prison. The prosecution had sought a sentence of 10 months in prison with a 14 million yen (about US$89,800) fine.

The Fukuoka Regional Taxation Bureau indicted Nekokurage on February 29 on suspicion of not declaring about 260 million yen (about US$1.6 million) in income and evading about 47 million yen (about US$298,887) in taxes from 2019 to 2021. According to the National Tax Bureau, the tax-evaded money, which includes income earned from manga sales, was used to purchase real estate.

Nekokurage pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges in the case's first hearing on May 31. During the hearing, Nekokurage that they had "no intention of evading the tax payments," and they were "planning to pay it all at once later."

Nekokurage responded to the allegations in a post on X (formerly Twitter ) on April 1, claiming that they neglected their tax returns due to ignorance. They added that they paid the taxes and fees in full in 2022 as a result of not declaring the income after receiving instructions from the tax office. They have also asked a tax accountant for assistance in filing proper tax returns. Nekokurage clarified that the case is a personal matter that has nothing to do with the original author of The Apothecary Diaries ' light novel series or anyone else involved in the manga's creation.

Nekokurage launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in May 2017. Square Enix published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on March 25. Square Enix Manga publishes the series in English.

Natsu Hyūga began serializing the original story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2011. Shufunotomo began publishing the novels in print volume with illustrations by Touko Shino in August 2014. J-Novel Club publishes the novel series digitally.

The light novel series inspired an anime that premiered in October 2023, and aired for two cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan and is also streaming an English dub. The anime is getting a second season in 2025.

Source: Yomiuri Shimbun via Yaraon!