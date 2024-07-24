The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Anime Gets English Dub

©丘野優・オーバーラップ/望まぬ不死製作委員会

Crunchyroll revealed on Tuesday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime adaptation of Yū Okano 's The Unwanted Undead Adventurer ( Nozomanu Fushi no Bōkensha ) light novel series on Wednesday.

The dub cast includes:

Lee George directs the anime, Zach Bolton produces the anime, and Clayton Browning adapts the script. Rickey Watkins is the mixer, and Ian Emerson is the engineer.

The series debuted on January 8 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , and Sun TV . The show then aired on BS NTV on January 9. The show streamed in Japan on d Anime Store and Netflix starting on January 5. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. all three seasons, Slow Loop ) directed the anime at CONNECT . Yukie Sugawara ( Overlord all four seasons) oversaw the series scripts, and Takao Sano ( The Honor Student at Magic High School , Restaurant to Another World ) designed the characters.

DJ/musical artist/music producer JUVENILE performed the opening theme song "Immortal." Mao Abe performed the ending theme song.

Rentt Faina, a twenty-five-year-old adventurer, has been hacking away at monsters for a decade. However, without much talent for the job, Rentt finds himself stuck hunting Slimes and Goblins for meager amounts of coin every day. Little does he know, all this is about to change when he comes across a seemingly undiscovered path in the Labyrinth of the Moon's Reflection. What awaits him at the end of the path, however, is neither treasure nor riches, but a legendary dragon that wastes no time swallowing him whole! Waking up a short time later, Rentt finds himself not quite dead, but not very alive either— He is nothing more than a pile of bones! Armed with nothing but his trusty sword, tool belt, and ghoulish new looks, Rentt sets off on his quest as a newly reborn Skeleton to achieve Existential Evolution, hoping to one day return to civilization with a more human form. Will Rentt succeed, or will the labyrinth consume him for the rest of his un-death...?

is publishing both the light novel series and the manga adaptation in English, and it describes the dark fantasy story:

Okano launched the series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016, and OVERLAP is publishing the series in print with illustrations by Jaian in October 2017.

A manga adaptation by Haiji Nakasone launched on OVERLAP 's Comic Gardo website in November 2017.

