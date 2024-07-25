Mahō Tsukai ni Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi Anime Reveals 7 New Cast Members

The official website and X/Twitter account for the television anime of Yuzuki Akasaka 's Mahō Tsukai ni Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi (The Story of the Girl Who Couldn't Become a Wizard) novel revealed seven new cast members on Thursday.

The cast from left to right above includes (name spellings are not confirmed):

Hikaru Midorikawa as Northern Harris, the teacher of first year's "Ma" class

as Northern Harris, the teacher of first year's "Ma" class Mikako Komatsu as Kai Mirai, a beautiful young woman whose true character is unclear

as Kai Mirai, a beautiful young woman whose true character is unclear Mako Morino as the head of the second-year general curriculum's "serious research"

as the head of the second-year general curriculum's "serious research" Tatsumaru Tachibana as the deputy head of the second-year general curriculum's "serious research"

The above image shows members of first-year students in the general curriculum (from left to right, name romanizations are not confirmed):

Saori Gotō as Lemone Juicy

as Lemone Juicy Yuka Nukui as Mikana Fruity

as Mikana Fruity Sayumi Suzushiro as Sally Andol

Previously announced cast are:

The anime will premiere in October.

J.C. Staff is producing the anime. Takashi Watanabe ( Rave Master , Shakugan no Shana , Slayers ) is the chief director, while Masato Matsune ( Chaos Dragon , Chronos Ruler , Reign of the Seven Spellblades ) is directing the anime. Hiroko Kanasugi ( Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist , First Love Monster ) is in charge of the series scripts. Lily Hoshino ( Penguindrum , Otome Yōkai Zakuro ) is designing the original character concepts, and Mai Matsuura ( KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live ) is adapting those designs for animation. Yoko Shimomura ( Street Fighter II , Final Fantasy XV , Kingdom Hearts series) is composing the music, and Hayato Matsuo , Dai Haraguchi , and Miku Yoshikawa are in charge of music arrangement.

The novel's description on the Everystar website reads:

Kurumi Mirai, a freshman in high school. In the Letran Magic and Magecraft School, the one institution that trains the top-class "wizards" of the International Mage Alliance, she has already secured top marks since middle school. And yet, when she reached high school and took the selection exam to get into the "Magic Group" class that trains wizards, she did not get in. In the next class, there were students taking the test to become fully fledged wizards, and among them was a student whom Kurumi admired. How will Kurumi adapt and grow with not being selected despite her boundless intellect? And what of the goals of the top-class wizard Minami Suzuki, Kurumi's new homeroom teacher?

Mahō Tsukai ni Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi will be the second anime produced from the winners of the Project Anima contest. When Project Anima announced the story as the winner of its "Another World/Fantasy" category in 2018, the anime was initially slated for a 2021 debut.