Senpai is an Otokonoko Manga Ends With 10th Volume

Pom launched manga in 2019, series inspired currently airing TV anime

© Pom, Ichijinsha

Senpai wa Otokonoko

The ninth compiled book volume of's) manga revealed on Thursday that the manga will end in the 10th volume.

Line Webtoon publishes the manga in English digitally. Kodansha USA Publishing also licensed the manga, and will release the first volume in April 2025. Kodansha USA describes the manga:

First-year high school student Saki Aoi can't help but find herself head-over-heels for her senpai, Makoto Hanaoka. After all, Hanaoka-senpai is tall, beautiful, and oh-so-cool—who wouldn't fall for a girl like her? Saki, with her bright and bubbly personality, doesn't hesitate to confess her feelings. However, Makoto turns her down, saying that they're not the person Saki thinks they are—because Makoto isn't a girl, but rather a cross-dressing boy! Second-year Makoto Hanaoka is used to the negatives that come with his love of cross-dressing—including the harsh gossip from his classmates, as well as the disapproval from his mother at home. After revealing his well-known secret to Saki, he expects her to be disgusted. But Saki's feelings only grow stronger, and she doesn't care what Makoto's gender is—in fact, she's determined to win him over! Ryuji Taiga hears what his other classmates have to say about his cross-dressing best friend, Makoto—and has no problem coming to his defense. So when Ryuji finds out a first-year has a crush on him, he can't help but be wary of her intentions. Not only that, but Ryuji has his own conflicting feelings about Makoto, which may run deeper than friendship…

Pom launched the manga on the LINE Manga app in 2019. The manga inspired an ongoing television anime adaptation that premiered on July 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.