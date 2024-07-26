Crunchyroll Streams 2nd Season of Megaton Musashi Anime

Sequel series debuted in October 2022

©LEVEL-5/ムサシプロジェクト ©LEVEL-5/ムサシプロジェクト2

began streaming the second season of the television anime for'smultimedia project on Wednesday.

The anime's first season premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji in October 2021 and aired its final episode in December 2021. The anime's second season premiered in October 2022 on Tokyo MX . The second season is a continuation of the first season's Special Edition, which featured new cuts and premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll began streaming the first season in April.

Level 5 founder and president Akihiro Hino ( Yōkai Watch original concept) was credited as the anime's chief director and original creator, and also wrote and supervised the anime's scripts. Shigeharu Takahashi ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) directed the anime at OLM . Takuzō Nagano ( Yōkai Watch ) was credited for original character designs, and Yūji Ikeda ( Inazuma Eleven ) designed those characters for animation. Toshihiko Kuriaki was credited for art concepts. Ken'ichirō Saigō ( Yōkai Watch ) composed the music. Ryō Tanaka ( Granblue Fantasy the Animation ) was the audio director.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level 5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity was wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series balances robot action with school life. Each different medium—game, anime, or other—tells the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.

Level 5 's Megaton Musashi: Wired game launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam worldwide on April 25.

Source: Crunchyroll