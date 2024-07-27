'Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki' Anime Reveals 2 More Cast, Opening Theme in Video

The official website for the television anime adaptation of author Kagekinoko and illustrator Kakao Rantan 's Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki (The Healer Who was Banished From His Party is Actually the Strongest) light novel series began streaming the show's first promotional video on Saturday. The video reveals and previews Hina Tachibana 's opening theme song "Saikyō? Saikō! Brave My Heart" (The Strongest? The Best! Brave My Heart).

The website also revealed two more cast members.

Yukari Tamura as Raruma



Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website ©影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024

Shinichirō Miki as Ronaldo



Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website ©影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024

The site also revealed more staff members, including:

Image via Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki anime's website ©影茸・鳴海みわ／双葉社・「パーティーから追放されたその治癒師、実は最強につき」製作委員会 2024

The anime will premiere in October on the "Animazing!!!" late-night anime block onTV,, and their 24 network of affiliates throughout Japan. The anime adaptation lists's manga adaptation as the original work.

The anime will star (Note: Character name romanizations not confirmed):

Keisuke Ōnishi (episode director for Attack on Titan , The Case Study of Vanitas , Kill la Kill ) is directing the anime at Studio Elle . Kurasumi Sunayama ( Yowamushi Pedal New Generation , Bakuon!! ) is overseeing the series scripts, Yumiko Mizuno (key animator for Fruits Basket TV 2/2019 , Steins;Gate 0 ) is designing the characters, and Naoki Tani ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , The Detective Is Already Dead ) and Tatsuya Yano ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! , The Detective Is Already Dead ) are composing the music.

The "isekai buddy fantasy" story centers on the healer Raust and the martial artist Narusena. Raust is a member of a first-rate party, but he can only use the low-level magic "heal." The story follows Raust as he finds friends who recognize him and as he rises up in the world.

Kagekinoko launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2018, and the latest update was in December 2022. Futabasha published the fourth novel in print in August 2020.

Narumi's ongoing manga adaptation runs on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website.