Terminator Zero's Mattson Tomlin Writes BRZRKR Anime Series

The "BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga" panel at Comic-Con International at San Diego announced on Saturday that writer Mattson Tomlin is serving as the showrunner for the BRZRKR anime series. In a pre-recorded video message, Tomlin added that he is assembling the team to start development this fall. Tomlin wrote an initial script for The Batman film and the upcoming Terminator Zero anime, and was also attached to pen a script for the planned live-action film project of CAPCOM 's Mega Man game franchise .

The convention also presented the project's co-creator Keanu Reeves with its Inkpot Award during the panel for "his contributions to comic arts and popular culture."

The project's Comic-Con International 2022 panel had announced that Production I.G is producing the anime series, with plans for two seasons.

Netflix had announced in March 2021 that it acquired the rights to the original comic book series from BOOM! Studios, and it describes the story:

BRZRKR is a brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior's 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as “B" is half-mortal and half-god, , cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.

Netflix would first adapt the story into a feature film followed by an anime spinoff series. Netflix added that the anime series "will further expand the BRZRKR universe by exploring different elements of the story. In the series, Reeves will reprise his role and voice his character."

