Takeru Kirishima's Brunhild the Dragonslayer Manga Ends

Image via Amazon Japan © Takeru Kirishima, Yuiko Agarizaki, Aoaso, Kadokawa

Monthly Shōnen Ace

Ryū-goroshi no Brunhild

The September issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga, the adaptation ofand's light novel of the same title, on Friday.

Yen Press licensed the manga adaptation and will release the first compiled book volume in English on November 19. Yen Press describes the story:

Eden is a place of perfection, protected from outside harm by the silver dragon. In this idyllic land, the dragon raises a human girl found on the island's shores as his own. But when the dragon's life is mercilessly snuffed out by human machinations, the girl must choose whether to heed his dying wish and stay the course of righteousness…or walk a path of vengeance.

Kirishima launched the manga in Monthly Shōnen Ace in October 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first volume in April 2023, and will release the fourth and final volume on September 25.

Agarizaki released the light novel with illustration by Aoaso under Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko label in June 2022. Kadokawa published the third part in August 2023. Yen Press also publishes the light novel in English.

Kirishima's previous series include the Melty Blood adaptation of French Bread's fighting game, which serves as a follow-up to Type-Moon 's Tsukihime visual novel. Kirishima also drew Kanna , which Go! Comi published in English. He also drew the illustrations for Usagi Nakamura 's Gokudo-kun Manyuki ( Gokudo ) light novel series, which inspired a 1999 anime. Media Blasters licensed and released the anime series in North America.

Source: Monthly Shōnen Ace September issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.