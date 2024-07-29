Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Anime's 2nd Season Debuts in January 2025, After-School Hanako-kun Short Anime Sequel Premieres on October 7

The "Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun Kamome Gakuen Natsu Matsuri" (Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Kamome Academy Summer Festival) event on Sunday revealed the January 2025 premiere for the second season of the anime adaptation of Iro Aida 's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun ( Jibaku Shōnen Hanako-kun ) manga. The event also revealed the October 7 premiere of the four-episode sequel of the short television anime of Iro Aida 's After-School Hanako-kun ( Hōkago Shōnen Hanako-kun ) spinoff manga. The event also revealed promotional videos for the second season anime and short anime sequel.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun anime's second season promotional video

After-School Hanako-kun sequel promotional video

The anime's staff also revealed the logo for the second season:

The second season of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun will premiere in January 2025 on 28 TBS affiliate channels, and will air every Sunday at 4:30 p.m. JST. The new season will have returning cast.

Yōhei Fukui (episode director for Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun episode 10) is directing the main second season at Lerche , replacing first season director Masaomi Andō . Yasuhiro Nakanishi , who is in charge of series scripts, and character designer Mayuka Itou are both returning from the anime's first season.

The four-episode After-School Hanako-kun short anime will premiere on the TBS channel on October 7 at late night. The short anime will have a returning cast and staff.

The official website for theanime had announced last December that the anime project was "restarting."

The first main anime season premiered in Japan in January 2020. The show had 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series with an English dub and with English subtitles.

Yen Press is releasing the manga, and it describes the story:

"Hanako-san, Hanako-san...are you there?" At Kamome Academy, rumors abound about the school's Seven Mysteries, one of which is Hanako-san. Said to occupy the third stall of the third floor girls' bathroom in the old school building, Hanako-san grants any wish when summoned. Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who dreams of romance, ventures into this haunted bathroom...but the Hanako-san she meets there is nothing like she imagined! Kamome Academy's Hanako-san...is a boy!

Aida launched the manga in Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine in 2014. Square Enix shipped the manga's 22nd compiled book volume on Friday. Yen Press will release the 20th volume on September 17.

The first After-School Hanako-kun anime premiered on TBS in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime on the same day but at 2:00 p.m. ET — ahead of the Japanese premiere — in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

Aida launched the spinoff manga in pixiv Comic in February 2018, and ended it with the 25th chapter in October 2021. Square Enix published one compiled book volume for the manga in August 2019. Yen Press published the volume in English in April 2021.