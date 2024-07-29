Zutaboro Reijō wa Ane no Moto Konyakusha ni Dekiai Sareru Novels Get TV Anime in 2025

Pocket Comics publishes novels' manga adaptation in English as Betrothed to My Sister's Ex

Futabasha and author Tobirano revealed on Monday that the Zutaboro Reijō wa Ane no Moto Konyakusha ni Dekiai Sareru (Loved by Her Sister's Former Fiancé) novels are getting a television anime in 2025.

Image via Tobirano's X/Twitter account © Tobirano, Mai Murasaki, Futabasha

Chikage Nakagura launched a manga adaptation on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website in July 2020. Futabasha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on April 10. Comico 's English website Pocket Comics is publishing the manga under the title Betrothed to My Sister's Ex , and it describes the story:

With unmaintained red hair and shabby clothes, Marie, the baron's daughter, has been treated like a servant all her life. Count Granado, the country's richest man, who is said to be a difficult misogynist, falls in love with her at first sight. However, due to a misunderstanding, Count Granado proposes to her sister Anastasia, who looks like a princess, instead of the ragged Marie. A very popular work from "Become a Novelist"! Marie's Cinderella story that began with a hero's misunderstanding!

Tobirano debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2019. Futabasha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Mai Murasaki in April 2020, and it released the seventh volume on May 10.