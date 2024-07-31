Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses The Godless World of Onee-Chan, Dopeman, More Manga

Titan Manga announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the following manga titles and will release them in 2025:

Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Shinya Murata, Tokisada Hayami, Titan Manga

Title:Creators:(story),(art)Release date: February 4Summary: This spin-off of the hit animedelivers a terrific twist in Isekai style. Can a sister with God-tier strength find her younger brother in a world without religion?

The acclaimed anime that is Working for God in a Godless World , on Crunchyroll , begins when Yukito goes missing after the cult they grew up in enacts some strange ritual. Little do they know; it is that same ritual and their same God that sends him to another world.

But who thought that the older sister he left behind would follow him into this new world? This spin-off of the anime marks the beginning of her adventure that intertwines with her brother's battle.

Chiyomaru Urabe has cheat-level super strength, taken from the powers of the God Mitama. She hopes that these powers will be enough to find her missing brother in a world without religion. As she explores the intriguing, yet faithless, land created by Shinya Murata , will super strength be enough to uncover the heavy truth and reach her long-lost brother?



Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Ryo Yoshigami, Yuhey Ogino, Titan Manga

Ryō Yoshigami

Title:Creators:(story), Yuhey Ogino (art)Release date: February 25Summary: Step into another alternate reality crafted by, as thewriter weaves a compelling story amidst constant conflict.

In a Japan transformed by drugs, accompany the ‘D-Unit’ as they battle addicts with destructive powers. Like the ‘Dopemen’, readers are addicted and unable to put the novel down.

Dangers lurk at every turn in Dopeman Volume 1. Ryō Yoshigami eradicates the metropolitan Japan that we know, as it has now become a warzone for the authorities and a new enemy.

The legalization of narcotics unleashed a wave of supernatural powers among drug addicts. To battle the new enemies, the ‘D-Unit’ is formed comprising of detectives, who alongside the reader, are plunged into a superhuman doping conflict.

The gripping story unfolds in a dark dystopia reminiscent of the hit anime Psycho-Pass , which Yoshigami also had a hand in creating as a screenwriter of the third season and author of the franchise 's short novels. Now, fans have the chance to delve even deeper into his immersive worlds, exploring moral dilemmas and complex characters.

Readers will quickly find themselves captivated by the conflict they are immediately thrown into, but perhaps also be morally torn. While it may be ‘right’ to side with the ‘D-Unit’, who are attempting to restore law and order, the powerful and cunning ‘Dopemen’ have a swagger about them as they wreak havoc across Japan.

While narcotics have bestowed fascinating and destructive powers, it will be adrenaline coursing through the reader's veins as they are consumed by the mayhem wrought in ‘ Dopeman ’. Against the backdrop of a Japan corrupted by drugs, the stage is set for epic confrontations and devastating battles.



Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Chihiro Yoshioka, Titan Manga

Title:Creator:Release date: March 11Summary: Vengeful fury and Viking lore meet manga: Endorsed by's Mokoto Yukimura.

Unleash the wrath of the “War-Wolf” - epic battles between mighty warriors in a bygone era.

Against the backdrop of the harsh 11th century England, emerges a blood-soaked saga of violence and vengeance. Chihiro Yoshioka 's Farewell, My Odin intricately weaves the story Luke, who faces hardships from birth but overcomes the suffering he endures to become one of the most feared and powerful warriors in the land.

Embark on a tumultuous journey with the young boy, which begins in the wilderness where he nurtures his animality as a part of the wolf pack. In the medieval realm, survival demands savagery and cunning, skills that he has learned through affliction. But once he meets a warm-hearted priest, he regains his finds solace in his new family and regains his humanity.

However, tragedy strikes at the hands of vicious Vikings, the humanity Luke had found has now been shattered. Follow Luke's transformation from an innocent boy to the fearsome “War-Wolf” Odin, driven by a thirst for revenge against a ruthless opposition.

Enthusiasts of historical thrillers seeking immersive adventures in bygone eras, and those drawn to formidable protagonists driven by vengeance, will be enthralled by this violent tale of revenge. Fans of Viking lore will also be engrossed in the ferocity and turmoil of ancient conflicts, as it is combined with the stunning and chaotic art associated with Seinen manga.

Endorsed by Mokoto Yukimura, creator of the renowned Viking manga Vinland Saga , Yoshioka's story promises a gripping narrative and visceral battles. As Luke, the “War-Wolf” Odin carves the blood-soaked path called vengeance, Farewell, My Odin promises an odyssey of unparalleled action, a chronicle that will etch itself into both manga and Viking lore.



Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Nykken, Titan Manga

Toxic Super Beasts

Title:Creator: NykkenRelease date: March 25Summary: Monster mayhem unleashed: This Kaiju manga grips readers from page one, delivering an epic battle for survival against towering beasts that threaten humanity's existence.

As the fog clears and colossal creatures stand as tall as mountains, be one of the bystanders in their shadows by opening Nykken's explosive manga. Toxic Super Beasts Volume 1 thrusts readers into a reality not too different from ours, until terrifying monsters begin to appear one-by-one.

Chaos ensues from the very first page, as Nykken brings the ‘Super Beasts’, and the devastation they cause, to life, as the amazing artwork moves the audience from the safety of their own home and into the midst of the mayhem.

While the monsters are so appalling and powerful, that they resemble nothing from reality, their mission to take over a modern world like our own adds a layer of realism that causes unease and resonates with readers. You will find yourself cheering on the military and their impressive monster-fighting tactics and divisions, as they attempt to preserve human life.

Though Nykken remains an enigmatic figure, their action-packed mangas such as Gakuen x Fuusa speak volumes. With dynamic visuals and a thrilling narrative, be immersed in a world of danger from page one.

The trilogy's first installment introduces the unimaginable instantly, a fierce five-headed dragon appears once the fog descends, setting the stage for an epic battle between humanity and the ‘Super Beasts’. Toxic Super pushes the boundaries of Kaiju manga while taking readers on a journey of monstrous proportions.

The company shared unlettered preview pages:

Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Image via Amazon Japan © Ryuiichi Sadamatsu

Cosmic Censorship

Ryūichi Sadamatsu

Title:Creator:Release date: April 8Summary:mastermindcreates a world threatened by destructive weapons and formidable foes, reminiscent of

Accompany Maki Makino, as she learns to navigate her new powers and a budding romance amidst a chaotic conflict.

Readers must brace themselves for an electrifying journey in this first volume of Cosmic Censorship, filled with mecha mayhem and high-stakes drama.

Manga virtuoso Ryūichi Sadamatsu thrusts readers into a world engulfed by war, as we instantly witness Maki Makino's life being turned upside down.

The student was previously competing in track and field events, but after her life was saved by a mysterious man, everything changed. She must get to grips with the new powers that have been bestowed upon her before an ominous and formidable threat arrives.

Mecha mastermind Sadamatsu's narrative prowess shines as he creates a world that is at the mercy of technological developments and can be altered by the deft manipulation of time. Readers are also mesmerized by the incredible art, which traps readers within the conflict of destructive weapons and powerful warriors.

Against the backdrop of turmoil, a budding romance fights for survival amidst the wreckage. However, so much more is at stake as Cosmic Censorship draws readers into a conflict with pulse-pounding action, immense firepower, and cunning strategies.



Image courtesy of Titan Manga © Akira Kanou, Titan Manga

Outsiders

Title:Creator: Akira KanouRelease date: April 22Summary: Vampires and werewolves collide in this modern fantasy epic. Step into the city's shadows and uncover the secrets behind the ancient feud, alongside a curious and brave young girl.

Prepare to be captivated by another masterpiece from the mind of Kanou Akira, where fantasy meets reality, with Outsiders Volume 1. Delve into a world where vampires and werewolves clash in the shadows, and humans unravel the secrets of an ancient feud.

Navigate the world of dark fantasy alongside Ema, a high school student who is full of energy and determination. She embarks on a perilous path that will challenge her beliefs and reshape her destiny.

The courageous, young protagonist finds that she possesses special abilities, but will those same gifts attract unwanted attention? Will her curious nature help her uncover secrets, or lead to her demise?

With mesmerizing artistry, Akira brings this dark tale to life, capturing the bustling streets of Japan and the eerie shadows where otherworldly creatures lurk. Although Akira thrusts readers into a treacherous war between fantastical creatures, it is in a world not so different from our own.

These monsters aren't from another dimension, they are from ours and have been fighting an age-old battle within the shadows. Outsiders Volume 1 casts that same shadow over the reader, who is caught in the chaos and conflict and left on the edge of their seat.



Titan also announced that it has licensed Chang Sheng's Yan suspense comic, and it will release the first volume in February 2025. Titan describes the story:

Embark on a journey of suspense and action, as the mystery of Yen Tieh-hua's return leaves a trail of death and destruction. Despite having been declared dead ten years prior, in prison records, she is now back and seeking vengeance for her family's massacre, the same crime that she was imprisoned for.

The company has shared the comic's cover and unlettered preview pages:

Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Source: Email correspondence